Jesse Armstrong HBO Movie ‘Mountainhead’ Gets Early Release on Max

Max will give audiences an early look at Jesse Armstrong’s new movie, “Mountainhead.”

The HBO original film, which was set to debut on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across HBO and Max, will now be available for viewers to watch earlier on Max, beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET, the streamer announced Friday.

Even with the early Max debut, “Mountainhead” will still air on HBO at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, when it was originally scheduled.

“Mountainhead,” which marks Armstrong’s feature directorial debut, centers on a foursome of tech billionaires who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis, per the official logline.

In “Mountainhead,” which wrapped production in Park City, Utah in early April, Steve Carell stars as Randall and Jason Schwartzman stars as Souper (Hugo Van Yalk) while Cory Michael Smith stars as Venis and Ramy Youssef stars as Jeff.

In the trailer for the movie, it’s revealed that the international crisis might’ve been pushed along by one of the billionaires, as Venis’ generative AI company finds itself at the center of some tense global relations.

“I just want to say it’s not on you, Venis,” Schwartzman’s Hugo Van Yalk tells Smith’s Venis, who responds, “Obviously, it’s not on me. Why would you say that?”

The project marks Armstrong’s first project after HBO’s “Succession,” which ran for four seasons, with its fourth installment airing its series finale in May 2023. The series starred Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron, Hiam Abbass, Alexander Skarsgård and Justine Lupe.

Armstrong wrote and directed “Mountainhead,” and serves as an executive producer alongside EPs Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.