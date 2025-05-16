‘Mountainhead’ Revels in Panicked Billionaires in First Trailer for Jesse Armstrong HBO Movie

The billionaires are panicking in the first trailer for “Mountainhead,” Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming directorial debut. Written and directed by the creator of “Succession,” the movie will premiere on HBO on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max.

“Mountainhead” follows four of the wealthiest and most influential men in the world who meet up for a mountain retreat just before a major international crisis unfolds. The kicker? That crisis may or may not be their faults. In the first trailer, it’s revealed that generative AI released by Venis’ (Cory Michael Smith) company Tram fueled some already-dicey global tensions.

“I just want to say it’s not on you, Venis,” Jason Schwartzman’s Hugo Van Yalk says in the trailer out Friday.

“Obviously, it’s not on me. Why would you say that?” Venis shoots back.

Later, Venis walks into a snow-covered backyard in only a robe. Repeatedly, he tries and fails to push over a small tree. “This does not look like someone who should have the keys to America,” Jeff (Ramy Youssef) says as he and the rest of the billionaires watch. Check out the full trailer above.

In addition to Smith, Schwartzman and Youssef, “Mountainhead” stars Steve Carell as Randall. Armstrong also executive produced the movie alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.

Armstrong is best known for creating the awards-winning critical darling “Succession.” During its four-season run, the comedy-drama about the family behind a global media and entertainment conglomerate won 19 Primetime Emmy awards, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Prior to that HBO mega-hit, Armstrong was known for his work on “In the Loop” and “Peep Show.”