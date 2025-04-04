Jesse Armstrong’s HBO Movie Crashes Emmys Race With May Premiere

Jesse Armstrong’s upcoming HBO movie is ready to crash into the Emmys race.

The new film, titled “Mountainhead,” will premiere Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max, the network announced Friday, a sure sign it aims to shakeup the limited series and TV movie race. HBO also unveiled first look photos at the snowy mountain home in which the film takes place.

“Mountainhead,” which marks Armstrong’s directorial debut, centers on a group of billionaire friends who get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis, according to the official logline. Production wrapped on the film this week in Park City, Utah.

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef make up the main cast, with Carell playing Randall, Schwartzman playing Souper (Hugo Van Yalk), Smith playing Venis and Ramy Youssef playing Jeff.

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef in “Mountainhead” (HBO)

Additional cast for “Mountainhead” includes Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

Armstrong serves as writer, director and executive producer for the HBO original, alongside executive producers Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.

Armstrong partners with HBO again after creating “Succession,” which stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen. Armstrong scored eight nominations and seven Emmys for “Succession,” including outstanding drama series and outstanding writing in a drama series for the last season of the HBO drama series.



