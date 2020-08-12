Neil Young Dumps Facebook and Google Logins From Archive Site for ‘Screwing With Our Election’

Neil Young is removing Facebook and Google logins from his archival website Neil Young Archives, saying that the tech companies are “screwing with our election.”

In an email to subscribers on Tuesday, the rock star explained that the decision to remove buttons allowing users to login through Facebook or Google will cost the site “almost $20,000 to disengage.” Young is now asking users who login using their social media accounts to transition to login simply with an email address and password.

“We have been working on this project for a couple of months. Trying to disengage from the corrupt social platform is a costly and time-consuming process for NYA,” Young wrote in an article that was shared to subscribers. “Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users. Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

Also Read: Neil Young Sues Trump Campaign Over Use of Songs at Tulsa Rally

Young’s Neil Young Archives includes links to just about everything Young has recorded dating back to the ’60s, with the ability to listen through the website or find a record store near you to purchase the album in person and on physical media.

He’s also been highly critical of late, recently suing the Trump Campaign for the use of his songs, including “Rockin’ in the Free World,” at his political rallies without permission.

“The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way,” Young said. “It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years.”

Young also released a new protest song back in June called “Lookin’ For a Leader 2020,” which you can listen to here. Read Young’s full message to subscribers below.

We have been working on this project for a couple of months. Trying to disengage from the corrupt social platform is a costly and time-consuming process for NYA. Our cost will be almost $20,000 to disengage, while treating our subscribers with respect, making it as easy as possible for them to continue with us after Facebook. Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users. Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election. The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way. It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years. NYA strives to be a place where music lovers can get all of my music at its highest quality, while keeping up on news and views from around the world that we wish to share. We are primarily a music platform featuring all the background information, films, videos, and credits associated with each piece of music we present while offering unparalleled listening quality. Thanks for your support, NYA