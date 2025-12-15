Neon Invites All Fortune 500 CEOs to a Special Screening of ‘No Other Choice’ to Face Toxic Culture They’ve Created

Neon has invited all Fortune 500 CEOs to a special screening of Park Chan-wook’s psychological workplace satire “No Other Choice.”

The studio released a letter via social media on Monday that says the film “speaks to our gracious executive leaders and the culture they have cultivated.” The message is a nod to the themes of corporate greed and cutthroat work culture that are tackled in the film.

In the film Lee Byung-hun plays Yoo Man-su, a man who is fired from his job at a paper company, putting his family (wife, two kids, two dogs) in a tough financial situation. When Man-su can’t get hired at another paper company, he sets up a fake ad to seek out what other people are looking for work in the same field. He then starts killing those whose qualifications could rival his own.

The film is a black comedy commenting on the lengths Man-su will go to simply to stay in the position he’s already in. This guy is willing to trample on other middle-class employees and workers so he can get another job in the paper industry. He’s not going after the CEOs or company executives who actually caused the situation — largely, he’s only focused on people on the same level as he is.

In “No Other Choice,” Chan-wook uses this class commentary as a focal point, folding topics like the automation and replacement of workers through AI into the story. The tongue-in-cheek letter, thus, essentially invites the Fortune 500 CEOs to watch a comic critique of themselves.

“‘No Other Choice’ spotlights many parts of your humble mission to achieve corporate greatness,” the letter reads. “From the unbearable weight you carry upholding your employees’ livelihoods, to the systems you strive to conquer for economic growth, to the conditions and resources you govern in times of strategic mergers and realignment — this is truly a film that speaks to you and the culture you have cultivated!”

“No Other Choice” was officially selected as South Korea’s entry to the Best International Feature category at the Oscars. It currently seems likely that this will be the first film by Chan-wook nominated for an Oscar.

“No need to pay to enter,” the letter to CEOs reads. “This one is on us.”