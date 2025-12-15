Netflix Taps Instacart’s Dani Dudeck as Chief Communications Officer

Netflix has found a new chief communications officer, with Dani Dudeck set to join the streamer on Jan. 12.

Dudeck currently serves as Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer, where she oversees the retail and delivery company’s communications, policy and government affairs practice groups. Prior to Instacart, the 20-year communications veteran served as chief communications officer for Zynga and vice president of global communications for MySpace.

“Dani Dudeck has worked with some of the world’s fastest growing companies over the last two decades,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “Dani is known for building high-performing global teams and shaping narratives that meaningfully influence culture, business, and stakeholder trust and we are excited to be welcoming her to Netflix.”

In her own statement, Dudeck praised Netflix for redefining entertainment through “relentless creativity, technological innovation and unwavering commitment to great storytelling.”

She said she looks forward to “contributing to a company that creates such meaningful cultural and economic impact, while bringing joy, curiosity and connection to hundreds of millions of people globally.”

“I’m inspired by the vision and ambition that Ted, Greg and the entire team bring to their work every day as they advance Netflix’s mission of entertaining the world,” Dudeck added. “The teams at Netflix are among the hardest-working and most inventive in entertainment and technology, and — 28 years in — they’re still expanding the boundaries of what’s possible. I’m energized for what’s ahead and look forward to joining the team next month.”

Dudeck’s appointment follows the departure of former chief communications offer Rachel Whetstone in October 2024. Whetstone joined Netflix in 2018 following stints at WhatsApp, Facebook, Uber and Google, covering communications and policy issues. Before working in the tech sector, she spent the first half of her career working in U.K. politics as a policy advisor, including at the Interior Ministry.

It also comes as Netflix has entered into an $82.7 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets. In addition to facing criticism from consumers, Hollywood creatives and lawmakers about the deal, Paramount is also looking to thwart Netflix’s deal with a hostile takeover bid for all of WBD.

In an FAQ to employees, Netflix argued the deal is a “win for the entertainment industry, not the end of it.”

“This deal is about growth: Warner Bros. brings businesses and capabilities we don’t have, so there’s no overlap or studio closures,” Sarandos and co-CEO Greg Peters said. “We’re strengthening one of Hollywood’s most iconic studios, supporting jobs and ensuring a healthy future for film and TV production.”

They also reiterated that they’re committed to releasing Warner Bros.’ films in theaters,

“Theatrical is an important part of their business and legacy, and we don’t want to change what makes Warner Bros. so valuable,” the pair continued. “If this deal had happened two years ago, hits like ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Superman’ would still have premiered on the big screen as they did — and that’s how we plan to keep it. We haven’t prioritized theatrical in the past because that wasn’t our business at Netflix. When this deal closes, we will be in that business.”

As for Paramount’s hostile bid, they said that the move was “entirely expected,” but argued Netflix has a “solid deal in place.”

“It’s great for our shareholders, great for consumers, and a strong way to create and protect jobs in the industry,” Sarandos and Peters shared. “We’re confident we’ll get it over the finish line — and we’re genuinely excited about what’s ahead.”