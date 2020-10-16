Cuties on Netflix

©MIGNONNES de Maïmouna Doucouré par Jean-Michel Papazian pour BIEN OU BIEN PRODUCTIONS 2018

Netflix’s International Cancellations Hit 3-Year Low Despite ‘Cuties’ Blowback, Report Says

by | October 16, 2020 @ 2:05 PM

Streaming giant had 2.5 million international subscribers drop their service — the fewest number of cancellations since 2017 — SimilarWeb data shows

Netflix’s international cancellations dropped to a three-year low during the third quarter, according to new data shared by SimilarWeb, despite facing stiff criticism in the U.S. for the film “Cuties.”

The web analytics firm projects Netflix lost 2.5 million international subscribers (excluding Canadian customers) during the third quarter — down 10.3% from last quarter and 27.5% from the same time last year. The 2.5 million cancellations would be the fewest Netflix has lost since Q3 2017, SimilarWeb said.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

