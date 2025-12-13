Netflix Partners With Producers Roy Lee and Zach Cregger for ‘Torso’ Film Adaptation

Netflix has acquired film rights to Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko’s graphic novel “Torso” after a brief bidding war.

The deal is in the seven figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. The deal was signed in late November.

The graphic novel tells the true story of Elliot Ness’ time in Cleveland after his Al Capone days, where he hunted a serial killer who left torsos in the river and taunted police with notes.

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee will produce alongside Zach Cregger, who is producing via his Subconscious banner but not directing. Alex Hedlund and Nick Antosca will produce via Eat the Cat. Bendis and Andreyko will executive produce.

No writer or director are attached yet.

The project has been in development for over two decades. David Fincher was set to direct an adaptation for Paramount in the early 2000s with Matt Damon attached and a script by Ehren Kruger, but Paramount let the rights lapse over budget concerns and Fincher’s desire to shoot in black-and-white.

In 2013, David Lowery wrote a script he was set to direct. Paul Greengrass was attached to direct a Brian Helgeland script in 2017, and Corin Hardy developed a version in the early 2020s.

Lee and Cregger previously collaborated on “Barbarian” and “Weapons.” Cregger is currently in production on Sony’s “Resident Evil” reboot.