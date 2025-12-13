‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Raquel Harris
Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix)

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” has officially landed on Netflix, and just like the rest of the film series, it boasts a star-studded cast.

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back, and this time around he’s taking on a new murder case that happened at a small-town church. Once again, he’ll have to work with several wacky characters to crack down who is behind the bloody scene. The movie, once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, is the third film in “Knives Out” franchise.

Star Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, told Netflix it’s been a joy finding new Hollywood faces to join the mystery party.

“What we’re doing with this is trying to get a different pace, feel, and interaction with a new cast,” Craig said of the film. “As the regular character, the joy of it has been: Who are we getting in to play this?”

Check out the complete “Wake Up Dead Man” cast and character guide below.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig returns as the suave private detective Benoit Blanc, and he’s taking on a new case that’s located in a small town’s church.

Craig is best known for playing James Bond in five films, including “Casino Royale” and “No Time to Die.” Some of his other roles include “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Layer Cake” and “Munich.”

Josh O’Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Josh O’Connor as Father Jud Duplenticy

Josh O’Connor comes in as Father Jud Duplenticy, a kind man who used to be a boxer but has since turned his life over to Christ following a tragic incident during a fight.

O’Connor previously starred in “Challengers,” “The History of Sound,” “The Mastermind,” “God’s Own Country” and more.

Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks

Josh Brolin stars as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. He’s a firebrand monsignor at his church Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude, and he manages the place with an “iron fist,” Brolin says of the character

Josh Brolin recently starred in “Weapons” and is known for “The Goonies,” “No Country for Old Men” and many more.

Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix

Glenn Close stars as Martha Delacroix. She’s dedicated to her church as a committed servant like no other member, which earns her respect from her fellow townsfolk.

Close previously starred in “The Deliverance,” “101 Dalmatians,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Hook” and many other films.

Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott

Mila Kunis comes in as Geraldine Scott, her town’s chief of police. She’s smart, intuitive and isn’t fooled by anyone, no matter how clever.

Kunis is known for “Family Guy,” “Black Swan,” “That ’70s Show” and more.

Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp

Jeremy Renner stars as Dr. Nat Sharp. He serves his community as the local doctor. Lately, the physician hasn’t been in the best place mentally or emotionally since his wife left him. The film sees him navigating a crisis.

Renner previously starred in “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Hawkeye,” “The Avengers,” “Wind River” and “The Hurt Locker.”

Kerry Washington as Vera Draven in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Kerry Washington as Vera Draven in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Kerry Washington as Vera Draven

Kerry Washington stars as Vera Draven, a prestigious attorney who chose to take up on her father’s practice instead following her dreams after law school.

Washington previously starred in “Scandal,” “Django Unchained,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and more.

Andrew Scott as Lee Ross in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Andrew Scott as Lee Ross in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Andrew Scott as Lee Ross

Andrew Scott comes in as Lee Ross, a well-known science fiction author who”s been laying low for the last few years, but he really wants to reclaim his status as a literary giant.

Scott previously starred in “All of Us Strangers,” “Fleabag,” “Ripley,” “Sherlock” and more.

Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Cailee Spaeny as Simone Vivane

Cailee Spaeny stars as Simone Vivane. She’s a world-renowned cellist but her career took a turn for the worse after suffering from chronic pain caused by nerve condition. After moving to the small town, she’s gained a sense of faith that’s helping her navigate her new life.

Spaeny is best known for playing Priscilla Presley in “Priscilla” and starring in “Alien: Romulus,” “Civil War” and the FX series “Devs.”

Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven

Daryl McCormack comes in as Cy Draven, an ambitious “statesman” who aspires to be a successful politician. While he sees a chance to boost his political career through Monsignor Wicks, he’s not a man of faith.

McCormack previously starred in “The Lesson,” “Bad Sisters,” “The Woman in the Wall” and more.

Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)
Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt in “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt

Thomas Haden Church stars as Samson Holt, the longtime groundskeeper of  Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude. 

Church previously starred in “Sideways,” “George of the Jungle,” “Tires” and more.

Jeffrey Wright as Bishop Langstrom (Getty Images)
Jeffrey Wright as Bishop Langstrom (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright as Bishop Langstrom

Jeffrey Wright comes in as Bishop Langstrom. After Father Jud punches a deacon, Bishop Langstrom sends him off to Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude to recenter himself.

Wright has appeared in “American Fiction,” “Highest 2 Lowest,” “Westworld” and more.

Annie Hamilton as Grace Wicks (Getty Images)
Annie Hamilton as Grace Wicks (Getty Images)

Annie Hamilton as Grace Wicks

Annie Hamilton stars as Grace Wicks, a promiscuous woman many of the characters label as the “harlot whore.”

Hamilton previously starred in “Dark Windows,” “47 Hours,” “Dance Camp” and more.

Bridgett Everett as Louise (Getty Images)
Bridgett Everett as Louise (Getty Images)

Bridgett Everett as Louise

Bridgett Everett comes in as Louise. She works at a nearby construction company.

Everett previously starred in “Little Evil,” “Somebody Somewhere,” “Trainwreck,” “Fun Mom Dinner” and more.

