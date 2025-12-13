‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” has officially landed on Netflix, and just like the rest of the film series, it boasts a star-studded cast.

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back, and this time around he’s taking on a new murder case that happened at a small-town church. Once again, he’ll have to work with several wacky characters to crack down who is behind the bloody scene. The movie, once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, is the third film in “Knives Out” franchise.

Star Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as Benoit Blanc, told Netflix it’s been a joy finding new Hollywood faces to join the mystery party.

“What we’re doing with this is trying to get a different pace, feel, and interaction with a new cast,” Craig said of the film. “As the regular character, the joy of it has been: Who are we getting in to play this?”

Check out the complete “Wake Up Dead Man” cast and character guide below.