Rian Johnson Voices Frustration Over ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Distribution, Encourages Fans to Call Their Local Theaters

Rian Johnson noted he’s “frustrated” his new movie, “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” won’t be playing “everywhere” when it’s released in theaters next week.

The director voiced his frustrations on X Thursday, when he shared the movie’s website with fans, noting it was “the best way to find if there’s a theater near you playing ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ when it opens 11/26.”

“For those asking, sadly AMC would not play the movie, it’s going to be Landmark, Alamo and other chains,” he added. “And it can absolutely stay in theaters after the 12/12 Netflix drop if there’s demand – it’s up to the theaters to decide.”

When a fan pushed for Johnson to confirm if “there will be more” screenings soon, the filmmaker assured that there would be if he had “anything to say about it.”

He continued: “I’m as frustrated as you that it’s not everywhere, but new theaters will be added so keep checking — and also, if you’re inclined, it wouldn’t hurt to contact the manager of your local theater and (politely!) ask them if it’s coming.”

The third “Knives Out” movie will be playing in select theaters starting Nov. 26, just in time for Thanksgiving. It will then arrive on Netflix for all to see on Dec. 12.

Though, we can’t blame fans for their demand for more screenings, given the movie has already racked up rave reviews following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. TheWrap’s own critic Chase Hutchinson declared it to be the best “Knives Out” movie yet, praising both Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc and “Knives Out” newcomer Josh O’Connor, who plays Rev. Jud Duplenticy.

Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church round out the rest of the cast.