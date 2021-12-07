Newsmax Drops Antivax Reporter and Conspiracy Theorist Emerald Robinson

A month after being pulled off the air following her repeated sharing of lies about COVID-19 vaccines, Emerald Robinson has been let go from right wing media outlet Newsmax, effective in January.

“Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it. We appreciate the work she has done on-air for the network,” the network said in a statement provided to The Washington Post.

No reason was given for Robinson’s ouster, but she hasn’t been on the air since November, following a series of unhinged tweets advancing nonsensical, satanic conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccines. A week after Newsmax pulled her off the air, she was permanently suspended from Twitter after racking up multiple violations of policies against COVID-19 misinformation.

Emerald had served as Newsmax’s White House correspondent. She’ll be replaced by James Rosen, a former Fox News personality who left that network in 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, and was also accused of retaliating against women who rejected him.