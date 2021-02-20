Nick Jonas to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut, Will Also Serve as Musical Guest

“Saturday Night Live” is continuing its string of first-time hosts. Nick Jonas will make his hosting debut on the Feb. 27 show, where he’ll also pull double-duty as the episode’s musical guest.

Jonas has appeared before as a musical guest, both as a solo artist in 2016 and as part of a Jonas Brothers reunion in 2019. Tonight’s show is hosted by “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Page, with Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

Jonas, who currently serves as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” (which returns on March 1), will in all likelihood perform his new single, “Spaceman,” which is set to drop on Feb. 25, just two days before the episode. Jonas is also set to star in the film “Chaos Walking” from Lionsgate, due out March 5.

The Feb. 27 episode will be “SNL’s” fifth consecutive week of new shows to kick off the 2021 portion of its 46th season. Previous hosts so far have included Dan Levy, John Krasinski and Regina King.