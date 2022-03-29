Oscar Viewership Climbs to 16.6 Million, 58% Above Last Year’s Record Low

by | March 29, 2022 @ 9:26 AM

Ratings climbed in the key 18-49 demo by 73%

The Oscars appears to have bounced back, at least slightly.

The telecast scored 16.6 million total viewers and a 3.8 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to final time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day Nielsen numbers (which includes out-of-home viewing data). 

Katie Campione

