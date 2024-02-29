Paramount Global Races to Make Streaming a Profit Center – But the Clock Is Ticking | Analysis

The scale of linear TV losses has stunned Wall Street and Paramount is running out of time to go it alone

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and nonexecutive chairwoman Shari Redstone
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and nonexecutive chairwoman Shari Redstone (TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images)

While speculation about a sale continues to hover over Paramount Global, CEO Bob Bakish made clear on Wednesday that he is focused on solving the core problem plaguing all of Hollywood’s major studios: making streaming work before linear TV drags profits down too far.

As Paramount released its fourth-quarter results, Bakish and CFO Naveen Chopra told analysts that the struggling company — which S&P Global put on a negative credit watch last week — was a year ahead of schedule on realizing “peak losses” and could make domestic streaming profitable sooner than expected.

Revenue for three-year-old streaming service Paramount+ shot up 69% in the fourth quarter, year over year, “and we now expect to reach domestic Paramount+ profitability in 2025 — a significant milestone,” Bakish said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

