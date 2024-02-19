‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Box Office Triumph Shows the Power of Its Subject’s Legacy | Analysis

Four decades after Marley’s death, his fans have shown up en masse since Valentine’s Day to see his new biopic in theaters

"Bob Marley: One Love" (Paramount)
Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” has given the box office some much-needed relief, drawing out fans of the reggae music legend across demographics to earn an estimated $52 million over its first six days in domestic release.

“When a film we release continues to break every estimate we set for it over several days, that’s when we know we have something truly special,” Paramount’s domestic distribution president Chris Aronson told TheWrap, noting how the $70 million budgeted film’s pre-release projections topped out at $35 million over six days. “It’s a testament to how enduring Bob Marley’s legacy has been to generations of fans all around the world.” 

