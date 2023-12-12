Shari Redstone Faces Tough Choice as Paramount Seems Ripe for Asset Sale, Break-Up | Analysis

The company’s controlling shareholder is open to a deal, but Wall Street says selling off Paramount in pieces is inevitable

(L to R) Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, Paramount's non-executive chairwoman Shari Redstone and RedBird Capital Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale (Getty Images)

Paramount may be up for sale. Or it may not be. But in the wake of new reports that the company is on the block, analysts and media experts seem convinced that the celebrated entertainment brand is likely to be sold off for parts to get the highest value — making it the latest victim of consolidation in Hollywood. 

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global’s non-executive chair, is reportedly in talks to sell either the entire company or her controlling stake through her holding company, National Amusements Inc., to Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale. Skydance and Redbird have signed NDAs with Paramount to explore a possible acquisition, though any potential deal is still far off, according to numerous insiders and media reports.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

