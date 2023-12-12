Paramount may be up for sale. Or it may not be. But in the wake of new reports that the company is on the block, analysts and media experts seem convinced that the celebrated entertainment brand is likely to be sold off for parts to get the highest value — making it the latest victim of consolidation in Hollywood.

Shari Redstone, Paramount Global’s non-executive chair, is reportedly in talks to sell either the entire company or her controlling stake through her holding company, National Amusements Inc., to Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale. Skydance and Redbird have signed NDAs with Paramount to explore a possible acquisition, though any potential deal is still far off, according to numerous insiders and media reports.