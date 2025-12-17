Paramount Names Lia Buman as Head of Global Acquisitions and Republic Pictures

Paramount Pictures has named Lia Buman as its new head of global acquisitions and its Republic Pictures label, reporting to Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

The hire is part of efforts by the Skydance-owned studio to expand the studio’s acquisitions pipeline. Buman comes to Paramount from Tango Entertainment, a production company and financier she co-founded with Tim Headington in 2017.

Reporting to Buman on the expanded acquisitions team is Sejin Croninger, EVP, Worldwide Acquisitions, Strategy and Operations; and Max Silva, SVP of Production & Development for Republic Pictures, who also joins Paramount from Tango.

During her eight years at Tango, Buman worked on several critically acclaimed independent hits, including Eva Victor’s acclaimed Sundance dramedy “Sorry, Baby,” Paul Mescal’s breakout drama “Aftersun,” the Dave Franco/Alison Brie body horror film “Together,” Nia DaCosta’s healthcare drama “Little Woods,” and the music biopic parody “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

“Lia is an exceptional executive with deep relationships across the independent community and a proven ability to identify distinctive voices and commercial opportunities. By bringing together acquisitions and a revitalized Republic Pictures under one leadership structure, we’re creating a business that harnesses the full strength of Paramount’s global infrastructure while embracing the flexibility, entrepreneurial spirit, and creative diversity of the independent ecosystem,” said Goldberg and Greenstein in a statement.

“I’m grateful to Dana, Josh, and everyone at Paramount for the trust they’ve placed in me as we build this new chapter for the studio. For more than twenty years I have been a part of the independent film community in a variety of ways,” said Buman. “This new role allows me to draw on all my experience to support Paramount’s creative and strategic goals through acquisitions while also shaping a focused, purposeful direction for the Republic Pictures banner. I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve put together and look forward to building, making and acquiring an ambitious slate of bold and entertaining films.”

The hire was first reported by Deadline.