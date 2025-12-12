‘Paranormal Activity’ Relaunch Eyes Horror Up-and-Comer Ian Tuason to Direct

Rising horror writer/director Ian Tuason is in final negotiations to helm the next installment of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise as part of its relaunch for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Paramount.

Tuason, a longtime short filmmaker, has gotten some buzz on the festival circuit for his debut feature, “Undertone.” The Canadian horror film follows a skeptical paranormal podcaster who, after moving back home to care for her mother, begins listening to recordings of a couple whose home is infested by paranormal noises. The podcaster, Evy (played by Nina Kiri), is the only character shown on-screen throughout the film.

The success of “Undertone” certainly makes Tuason an easy fit for the “Paranormal Activity” franchise. The podcast-centered horror and the classic “Paranormal Activity” setup have some notable similarities: confined locations, small casts, low budgets, found footage and a general fear of things that go bump in the night.

Tuason’s debut made some waves when it premiered at Fantasia International Film Festival in July 2025. There, it won the gold audience award for Canadian films before being bought by A24 in August for worldwide distribution. This week, “The Undertone” was announced as part of Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight lineup in 2026 for its U.S. premiere.

The news comes just over a week after the Dec. 3 announcement that Paramount Pictures would partner with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for a rebirth of the found footage horror franchise, which has grossed more than $900 million to date. James Wan will produce the new feature for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster alongside original franchise producer Jason Blum.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of ‘Paranormal Activity’ since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying,” Wan said in a statement on Dec. 3. “I’m looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found footage franchise.”

This new movie will be the eighth installment in the series.