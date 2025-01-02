Patricia Feau, Alleged Casey Wasserman Mistress and Former Secretary, Resigns From LA28 | Exclusive

Patricia Feau, former secretary and chief of staff to media mogul and LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman, resigned this week from the organization behind the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where she served as VP, Host City Relations.

Her exit ahead of the 2028 Games came five months after a Daily Mail exposé on Wasserman’s sexual exploits led to heightened scrutiny around Feau’s $350,000 salary and role within his organization. She was alleged in the Daily Mail’s reporting to have had a longtime affair with Wasserman.

“After a decade-long journey filled with pride and a sense of accomplishment, I will be departing LA28 to pursue new opportunities,” Feau wrote in an internal Slack message to LA28 colleagues and obtained by TheWrap. “It has been a privilege to work alongside such a dynamic group of people on this historic endeavor — from the inception of the domestic bid phase on through the international as LA24 became LA28.

“Being born and raised in L.A., I am particularly invested and proud of my contributions in negotiating the Games Agreement and more important the Youth Sports Agreement, which became PlayLA,” her announcement continued. “This contribution to our communities, along with partnerships with YMCA, SRLA and Center for Safe Sport are some of the most meaningful in my career. I will remain grateful for the collaboration, support and enduring friendships that have made my time here so memorable, and wish the entire team and our city the best Olympics and Paralympic Games.”

Representatives for LA28 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In August, the Daily Mail published an exposé on Wasserman accusing him of being a “serial cheater” who sleeps with female staffers and detailing a series of years-long affairs with several in his orbit, including Feau. The months since have seen clients under his eponymous talent agency, including most prominently Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, dropping Wasserman as representation.

LA28 has also seen exits from its head of human resources Kristina Guillen and chief legal officer Tanja Olano, who served both as Wasserman’s top advisor and legal counsel for the city’s Olympics efforts since 2015.

In September, Wasserman said at the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan Summit that he would not step down from his role as chairman at the nonprofit amid the cheating scandal.

Among the alleged mistresses in the Daily Mail report was Feau, who worked for his office for seven-and-a-half years beginning in 2011. Following LA28’s successful Olympics bid in 2017, Feau was hired there as VP, Host City Relations in 2019, negotiating contracts, building partnerships and leading communications teams.

According to 2023 IRS tax filings from the 501(c)(3) nonprofit reviewed by TheWrap, Feau was paid $350,017 in total compensation in 2022, and was LA28’s 17th highest-paid employee.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Feau denied having an affair with Wasserman in full.

“It is not true,” Feau told the news outlet. “I did not have an affair with Casey Wasserman.”

She additionally told the site that her move to LA28 came after years working on the city’s Olympics bid and a desire to represent the team as a born-and-raised Los Angeleno.

“My reasoning to make the jump was because I am from Los Angeles, born and raised, I was here during the ’84 Olympics as a little girl,” Feau told the Daily Mail. “The Casey Wassermans and [former L.A. Mayor] Eric Garcettis of the world had a much different experience in the ’84 games than I did as a little girl growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up in. So for me, it was important to jump over and make sure that we have a real presence in communities that are normally not as impacted by the Olympic Games. It wasn’t because he moved me over there to quiet me down or any of the nonsense I’ve heard.”

One of the Daily Mail’s 11 anonymous sources it cited for the report — which chronicled Wasserman’s “serial cheater” pattern of wooing female employees dating back nearly 20 years, including his former private jet attendant and now-girlfriend, Jenny Chandler — alleged that Wasserman’s affair with Feau was an “open secret” as it played out when she was in his employ.

“Everybody knew about it. People at the Olympics know about it. It’s not a big secret,” the individual said. “He started seeing Jenny more frequently. I know he and Patricia had a terrible falling out. Her heart was broken. She took off work for several weeks to recover. She came back, moved out of her office and moved to the Olympics – less close to Casey. It ended before COVID.”

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.