Katie Miller, the former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who now works for Vice President Mike Pence, has come under fire for a statement in a new book that she was unmoved after witnessing the separation of migrant families in U.S. detention centers.

“My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently,” Miller told NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff in his new book, “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.” “I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.'”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow read an excerpt from Soboroff’s book in which Miller also denied being a white nationalist but said there is no need to create a “Little Havana” in the United States.

Maddow concluded, “That was Katie Miller in the throes of the national uproar over this government prying kids out of their parents’ arms. Today she has a new job. Today she is the press secretary for the Vice President of the United States and in charge of all communications on coronavirus for the federal coronavirus task force. As the nation continues to blunder murderously through the worst coronavirus epidemic on earth, tens of thousands of cases a day, it’s helpful to remember who was at the wheel here, and where was the last business crisis they got their training.”

Miller, who married Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller in February, tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

I represent Little Havana in Congress – a vibrant neighborhood that's helped make Miami one of the great cities of the world. Katie Miller is from South Florida, but her comments suggest total ignorance of what Little Havana has meant for our community, state, and country. https://t.co/eQwIKvWqeH — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) July 7, 2020

Reading those Katie Miller quotes and all I can think is about a book I read a couple of years ago called "Hitler's Furies" about the women who supported and proudly helped the Holocaust hppen. They were pure and proudly evil toohttps://t.co/4ESzQ5eQpx — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) July 7, 2020

Reminder: Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller and there are both terrible people with atrocities on their hands. https://t.co/70oQFhiYEp — ilyseh (@ilyseh) July 7, 2020

