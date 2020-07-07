Pence Spokeswoman Katie Miller Unmoved After Visiting Child Detention Facility, New Book Says

Department of Homeland Security “sent me to the border to see the separations for myself — to try to make me more compassionate — but it didn’t work,” Miller says in Jacob Soboroff’s “Separated”

| July 7, 2020 @ 8:09 AM

Katie Miller, the former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who now works for Vice President Mike Pence, has come under fire for a statement in a new book that she was unmoved after witnessing the separation of migrant families in U.S. detention centers.

“My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids I will think about the separations differently,” Miller told NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff in his new book, “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy.” “I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.'”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow read an excerpt from Soboroff’s book in which Miller also denied being a white nationalist but said there is no need to create a “Little Havana” in the United States.

Maddow concluded, “That was Katie Miller in the throes of the national uproar over this government prying kids out of their parents’ arms. Today she has a new job. Today she is the press secretary for the Vice President of the United States and in charge of all communications on coronavirus for the federal coronavirus task force. As the nation continues to blunder murderously through the worst coronavirus epidemic on earth, tens of thousands of cases a day, it’s helpful to remember who was at the wheel here, and where was the last business crisis they got their training.”

Miller, who married Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller in February, tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

