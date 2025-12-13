Peter Greene, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The Mask’ Character Actor, Dies at 60

Peter Greene, the character actor best known for portraying menacing villains in 1990s films including “Pulp Fiction” and “The Mask,” was found dead Friday in his New York City apartment, according his longtime manager. He was 60.

Greene was found unresponsive in his Lower East Side apartment on Clinton Street around 3:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and his manager Gregg Edwards. Authorities said no foul play was suspected. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Greene carved out a distinctive niche in 1990s cinema, often cast as volatile or sinister figures whose intensity left a lasting impression despite limited screen time. Among his most notable roles was Zed, the sadistic security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic “Pulp Fiction.” He also starred opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz as crime boss Dorian Tyrell in “The Mask.”

Greene amassed roughly 95 film and television credits over a career spanning more than three decades. His work included appearances in “The Usual Suspects,” “Laws of Gravity” and “Training Day.” He was preparing to begin production in January on an independent thriller, “Mascots,” co-starring Mickey Rourke.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene ran away from home at 15 and lived on the streets of New York. He later spoke publicly about struggles with addiction and mental health, including a suicide attempt in 1996.

Though he developed a reputation as difficult on set, Edwards said Greene was a perfectionist deeply committed to his craft.

“He gave every job his all and wanted it to be right,” Edwards told the New York Post, calling him a great actor and a close friend. “He fought his demons but overcame them.”

Greene was passionate about the global impact of the recent dismantling of USAID, and was in the process of co-producing and helping narrate the documentary “From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID,” alongside Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

He was survived by a brother and sister and a 16-year-old son, Ryder.