Piers Morgan Roasted for Hypocritical Slams of Simone Biles: 'Nothing Heroic or Brave About Quitting'

Piers Morgan is under fire again, this time after making U.S. gymnast Simone Biles the target of his ire. The people of the internet are having none of it, though, turning the British broadcaster's own history and criticism back on him.

After Biles dropped out of the gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday to focus on her mental health, Morgan tweeted his disgust, saying that Biles should just "admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time." On Wednesday morning, Morgan doubled down on his comments in a new column about Biles.

"Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country," Morgan tweeted.

And just about immediately after, Morgan found himself in the crosshairs online. Many pointed out the irony of Morgan slamming Biles for "quitting" and exiting the competition floor (though she did return to watch her teammates compete), when Morgan himself stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" in early March in the middle of a broadcast.

Piers Morgan on Simone Biles: "there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country."



Also Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/KX6e2GC7FT — Matt Haze (@MattHaze) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan having a go at the mental toughness of top athletes again



Also Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/2DiIYzo0SB — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2021

In response to that particular mockery, Morgan acknowledged his "gutless" choice, saying that "Twitter rightly mocked me" ever since the incident.

Others online noted that they weren't surprised by Morgan's bashing of Biles because she's a woman of color, noting his frequent attacks on Meghan Markle and others. "If bullying black women was an Olympic sport, Piers Morgan would win the gold medal," one person tweeted.

Another argued that "Watching Piers Morgan bully another prominent black woman should not be surprising to anyone." You can check out more responses to Morgan's column below.

If bullying black women was an Olympic sport, Piers Morgan would win the gold medal x — Laura Kuenssberg ᵗʳᵃⁿˢˡᵃᵗᵒʳ (@BBCPropagandist) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan after hearing a young black woman has courageously spoken about her mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/7KBQFpBjvm — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) July 27, 2021

Strong, successful woman of colour mentions issues with mental health in female gymnastics competition.



Piers Morgan from nowhere: pic.twitter.com/7XCtm0P0FF — Jacko Fall (@jackobram) July 27, 2021

Watching Piers Morgan bully another prominent black woman should not be surprising to anyone…Britain continues to give that man support to openly berate Meghan Markle so incredibly loudly, he now has an audience for this shitty behaviour…solidarity with Meghan, Simone and Naomi pic.twitter.com/yfbs6QdQaa — Myra (@SussexPrincess) July 28, 2021

Poor Piers Morgan. Doomed to claw perpetually at the windows of relevancy like the ghost of a Victorian orphan. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 28, 2021