Piers Morgan Roasted for Hypocritical Slams of Simone Biles: 'Nothing Heroic or Brave About Quitting'

Piers Morgan is under fire again, this time after making U.S. gymnast Simone Biles the target of his ire. The people of the internet are having none of it, though, turning the British broadcaster's own history and criticism back on him.
After Biles dropped out of the gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday to focus on her mental health, Morgan tweeted his disgust, saying that Biles should just "admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time." On Wednesday morning, Morgan doubled down on his comments in a new column about Biles.
"Sorry Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country," Morgan tweeted.
And just about immediately after, Morgan found himself in the crosshairs online. Many pointed out the irony of Morgan slamming Biles for "quitting" and exiting the competition floor (though she did return to watch her teammates compete), when Morgan himself stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" in early March in the middle of a broadcast.
In response to that particular mockery, Morgan acknowledged his "gutless" choice, saying that "Twitter rightly mocked me" ever since the incident.
Others online noted that they weren't surprised by Morgan's bashing of Biles because she's a woman of color, noting his frequent attacks on Meghan Markle and others. "If bullying black women was an Olympic sport, Piers Morgan would win the gold medal," one person tweeted.
Another argued that "Watching Piers Morgan bully another prominent black woman should not be surprising to anyone." You can check out more responses to Morgan's column below.