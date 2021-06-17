‘Pig’ Trailer: Nic Cage Searches for His Kidnapped Prized Pig (Video)

In his new movie “Pig,” Nicolas Cage is on a mission to reclaim something cherished that was taken from him: his prized pet pig that hunts truffles.

“Pig” is a revenge thriller starring Cage and Alex Wolff. Cage plays Rob, a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved pig after she’s kidnapped. Early looks at the film have shown Cage bearded, grizzled and bloodied. And the first trailer for the film, released on Thursday, is much darker than you might expect.

Making his directorial debut on “Pig” is Michael Sarnoski, who developed the story with Vanessa Block. Neon will release the film theatrically next month after first teasing footage at last year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Many of Cage’s recent films have shown a darker, more surreal side to the actor, including “Mandy,” “Color Out of Space” and the upcoming “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he takes on the role of… Nic Cage.

Cage produced “Pig” alongside Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Cage’s Saturn Pictures. The film is also produced by Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, Steve Tisch and co-writer Block.

“Pig” opens in theaters on July 16. Check out the first trailer above, and see a very hairy teaser poster for the movie below.