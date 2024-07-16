‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Adds Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and Gaby Hoffmann

Production is underway for the next installment of the Natasha Lyonne-led Peacock drama

“Poker Face” has unveiled its Season 2 guest stars.

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Katie Holmes (“Our Town”), Gaby Hoffmann (“Transparent”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”) will be featured in the second installment of the Peacock drama series. Production on Season 2 is currently underway, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

No further details are known on the guest stars’ roles, though it can be assumed the guest stars will play a part in the mysteries solved by Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie as she travels across the country in her Plymouth Barracuda. With every stop she takes, she encounters strange crimes she can’t help but solve using her top-notch lying detector skills.

Season 1 guest stars included Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Hong Chau, Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Megan Suri, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Jameela Jamil, Ron Perlman, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, David Castañeda, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Rhea Perlman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to name a few. Benjamin Bratt also plays a recurring character.

Tony Tost (“Damnation,” “Americana”) takes over as showrunner for Season 2 after Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who will remain on as EPs, helmed the freshman season. Tost will executive produce the season alongside creator Rian Johnson, who also serves as a writer and director, as well as Lyonne, who EPs under Animal Pictures, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Hailing from T-Street, MRC and Animal Pictures, “Poker Face” premiered on Peacock in January 2023 to critical acclaim. Season 1 saw four Emmy nods, including a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne and a win for Light in the guest actress comedy category.

“Poker Face” Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

