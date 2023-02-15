‘Poker Face’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Poker Face” will return for Season 2. Rian Johnson’s acclaimed mystery-of-the-week series has been renewed for a second season at Peacock.

“Poker Face,” which marks Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s first television series, stars Natasha Lyonne, who also executive produces under her production banner Animal Pictures, as Charlie Cale, whose knack for knowing when someone is lying prompts her to unravel mysterious crimes as she travels cross-country in her Plymouth Barracuda.

“‘Poker Face’ is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman of Entertainment Content Susan Rovner said. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Featuring a wide range of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Judith Light and Stephanie Hsu, the show draws inspiration from series like “Columbo” and finds Charlie solving a new mystery for each episode. Johnson has shared his desire to bring back episodic storytelling, telling TheWrap the format is one “people might miss a little bit, and people might really take some joy in seeing again.”

The renewal comes less than a month after the Peacock original premiered, and in the midst of new episodes of the 10-episode season dropping Thursdays, with Episode 107 “The Future of the Sport” airing on Feb. 16 and Episode 108, “The Orpheus Syndrome,” co-written and directed by Lyonne, releasing on Feb. 23.

Alongside “Poker Face,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” “Bel-Air,” “Wolf Like Me,” “Killing It,” “Dr. Death” and “We are Lady Parts” are among the Peacock original series who have also recently been renewed for a second season.

In addition to Lyonne, the show’s inaugural season featured a wide slate of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Nicholas Cirillo, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

For Season 1, Rian Johnson served as the show’s creator, writer, director and executive producer alongside executive producers Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman served as showrunners and executive producers while Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive produced. Hailing from T-Street and MRC Television, Animal Pictures also produced the first season.