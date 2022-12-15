TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2022 was held Wednesday, Dec. 14. Participants included “The Woman King” actress Thuso Mbedu, “White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jodie Sweetin. Read on for scenes from the big event.

Photo credit: Shutterstock TheWrap founder, CEO and Editor Sharon Waxman delivers the opening remarks at TheWrap’s in-person Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica. The two-day event gathered the most influential women in entertainment, media, and technology for a series of panels and conversations.

Photo credit: Shutterstock “The Woman King”: Actress Thuso Mbedu and director Gina Prince-Bythewood

Photo credit: Shutterstock “Glass Onion” star Jessica Henwick at the Women Who Lead: Actress Roundtable

Photo credit: Shutterstock “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin

Photo credit: Shutterstock “Women Talking” star Claire Foy

Photo credit: Shutterstock “White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore

Photo credit: Shutterstock Julia Boorstin, CNBC Senior Media & Tech Correspondent; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-hosts of “The Home Edit”

Photo credit: Shutterstock “The Janes” director Tia Lessin

Photo credit: Shutterstock Reproductive rights advocate Dr. DeShawn Taylor

Photo credit: Shutterstock Spotlight Conversation: “Women Talking” with actress Claire Foy and TheWrap founder and CEO, Sharon Waxman

Photo credit: Shutterstock Spotlight on Choice: DeShawn Taylor, M.D.,; Emma Pildes, co-director of “The Janes”; Judith Arcana, abortion activist; and moderator Jodie Sweetin

Photo credit: Shutterstock “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi at Power Women Summit

Photo credit: Shutterstock TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz and actresses Jessica Henwick (“Glass Onion”), Nazanin Boniadi (“Rings of Power”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”)

Photo credit: Shutterstock Kenya Moore, Stassi Schroeder, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kelly Mi Li, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Mary Fitzgerald and TheWrap’s Elijah Gil at the Let’s Get REAL-ity: The Powerhouse Women of Reality TV panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Ashly Burch, Skye Townsend, Syreeta Silverton, and Lolo Spencer at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable

Photo credit: Shutterstock Lolo Spencer at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable

Photo credit: Shutterstock Skye Townsend at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable

Photo credit: Shutterstock Melissa Villaseñor at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable

Photo credit: Shutterstock Amanda Ogen, TV casting producer, “How Did I Get This Far?” podcast creator and host

Photo credit: Shutterstock Elizabeth Wright, Executive VP and CFO for the Paramount Direct to Consumer Segment

Photo credit: Shutterstock Erika de la Cruz, radio host for KIFM and keynote SUE TALK speaker for the national Women Lead Campaign

Photo credit: Shutterstock Jackie Hayes, EVP & General Counsel, Studios & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Genevieve Angelson, Corinne Foxx, Victoria Garrick Browne, Christy Carlson Romano, Anna Sitar, Nastia Liukin, and TheWrap’s Elijah Gil during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Aisha Summers Burke, Elizabeth Wright, Gita Rebbapragada, Jackie Hayes, Kayleen Walters, Melody Hildebrandt, Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, and TheWrap’s Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, EVP, Chief Ethics and Legal Compliance Officer at Lionsgate during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Joana Teplin, Clea Shearer, Julia Boorstin during the Spotlight Conversation: The Home Edit

Photo credit: Shutterstock Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers: Tia Lessin, Co-Director, “The Janes”; Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action; Sara Hess, Writer & Executive Producer, “House of the Dragon”; Skyler Griswold, Social Activist & Founder, Future Generations Now; TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman

Photo credit: Shutterstock Skyler Griswold, Social Activist & Founder, Future Generations Now: Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers

Photo credit: Shutterstock Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action, Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers

Photo credit: Shutterstock Corinne Foxx, Actor, Producer, Activist & CEO, during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Anna Sitar, Digital Megastar, Model & Filmmaker during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel

Photo credit: Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb

Photo credit: Shutterstock Masih Alinejad, author and activist, presented the Global Impact Award

Photo credit: Shutterstock Moj Mahdara, Co-Founder, Iranian Diaspora Collective

Photo credit: Shutterstock Mallory Shoemaker, Munera, Raeann Langas, Catie Li and Nina Parker during the Content with a Cause: Using Your Platform for Change panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Munera, content creator, during the Content with a Cause: Using Your Platform for Change panel (Shuttersrock)

Photo credit: Shutterstock RHOA star Kenya Moore and Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules at the Let’s Get REAL-ity: The Powerhouse Women of Reality TV panel

Photo credit: Shutterstock Guests at the Power Women Summit