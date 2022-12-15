TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2022 was held Wednesday, Dec. 14. Participants included “The Woman King” actress Thuso Mbedu, “White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jodie Sweetin. Read on for scenes from the big event.
TheWrap founder, CEO and Editor Sharon Waxman delivers the opening remarks at TheWrap’s in-person Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica. The two-day event gathered the most influential women in entertainment, media, and technology for a series of panels and conversations.
“The Woman King”: Actress Thuso Mbedu and director Gina Prince-Bythewood
“Glass Onion” star Jessica Henwick at the Women Who Lead: Actress Roundtable
“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin
“Women Talking” star Claire Foy
“White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore
Julia Boorstin, CNBC Senior Media & Tech Correspondent; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-hosts of “The Home Edit”
“The Janes” director Tia Lessin
Reproductive rights advocate Dr. DeShawn Taylor
Spotlight Conversation: “Women Talking” with actress Claire Foy and TheWrap founder and CEO, Sharon Waxman
Spotlight on Choice: DeShawn Taylor, M.D.,; Emma Pildes, co-director of “The Janes”; Judith Arcana, abortion activist; and moderator Jodie Sweetin
“Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi at Power Women Summit
TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz and actresses Jessica Henwick (“Glass Onion”), Nazanin Boniadi (“Rings of Power”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Jillian Mercado (“The L Word: Generation Q”)
Kenya Moore, Stassi Schroeder, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kelly Mi Li, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Mary Fitzgerald and TheWrap’s Elijah Gil at the Let’s Get REAL-ity: The Powerhouse Women of Reality TV panel
Ana Gasteyer, Melissa Villaseñor, Ashly Burch, Skye Townsend, Syreeta Silverton, and Lolo Spencer at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable
Lolo Spencer at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable
Skye Townsend at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable
Melissa Villaseñor at the Bring the Funny: Women in Comedy Roundtable
Amanda Ogen, TV casting producer, “How Did I Get This Far?” podcast creator and host
Elizabeth Wright, Executive VP and CFO for the Paramount Direct to Consumer Segment
Erika de la Cruz, radio host for KIFM and keynote SUE TALK speaker for the national Women Lead Campaign
Jackie Hayes, EVP & General Counsel, Studios & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel
Genevieve Angelson, Corinne Foxx, Victoria Garrick Browne, Christy Carlson Romano, Anna Sitar, Nastia Liukin, and TheWrap’s Elijah Gil during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel
Aisha Summers Burke, Elizabeth Wright, Gita Rebbapragada, Jackie Hayes, Kayleen Walters, Melody Hildebrandt, Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, and TheWrap’s Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel
Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, EVP, Chief Ethics and Legal Compliance Officer at Lionsgate during the Exec Corner: Dealmakers, Deciders, Disruptors Panel
Joana Teplin, Clea Shearer, Julia Boorstin during the Spotlight Conversation: The Home Edit
Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers: Tia Lessin, Co-Director, “The Janes”; Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action; Sara Hess, Writer & Executive Producer, “House of the Dragon”; Skyler Griswold, Social Activist & Founder, Future Generations Now; TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman
Skyler Griswold, Social Activist & Founder, Future Generations Now: Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers
Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action, Conversation with TheWrap’s 2022 Changemakers
Corinne Foxx, Actor, Producer, Activist & CEO, during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel
Anna Sitar, Digital Megastar, Model & Filmmaker during the Let’s Talk About Mental Health Panel
Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb
Masih Alinejad, author and activist, presented the Global Impact Award
Moj Mahdara, Co-Founder, Iranian Diaspora Collective
Mallory Shoemaker, Munera, Raeann Langas, Catie Li and Nina Parker during the Content with a Cause: Using Your Platform for Change panel
Munera, content creator, during the Content with a Cause: Using Your Platform for Change panel (Shuttersrock)
RHOA star Kenya Moore and Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules at the Let’s Get REAL-ity: The Powerhouse Women of Reality TV panel
Guests at the Power Women Summit
Guests at the Power Women Summit