WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more (Exclusive Photos)

Thuso Mbedu, Actress, “The Woman King,” at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit
Claire Foy, Actress, “Women Talking”
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Executive Producer, “Wolf Pack”
Stephanie Hsu, Actress, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Sian Heder, Showrunner, “Little America”
Sabrina Impacciatore, Actress, “The White Lotus”
Sofia Carson, Singer and Actress
Diane Warren, Songwriter
Gina Prince-Bythewood, Director, “The Woman King”
Jessica Henwick, Actress, “Knives Out: Glass Onion”
Jodie Sweetin, Actress and Activist
Xochitl Gomez, Actress, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Kenya Moore, Star, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”
Kelly Mi Li, Executive Producer and Star, “Bling Empire”
Syreeta Singleton, Writer and Executive Producer, “Rap Sh!t”
Nazanin Boniadi, Actress, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”
Ana Gasteyer, Actress and Comedian, “American Auto”
Melissa Villaseñor, Actress and Comedian
Stefani Robinson, Writer and Executive Producer, “Atlanta,” “What We Do in the Shadows”
Crystal Kung Minkoff, Star, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder, “The Home Edit”
Clea Shearer, Co-Founder, “The Home Edit”
Brooklynne Webb, Content Creator and Recording Artist
Skye Townsend, Actress and Comedian, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Christy Carlson Romano, Actress and Host, “Vulnerable”
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Dancer, “Dancing With the Stars”
Stassi Schroeder, Author, Podcaster and Reality TV Personality
Corinne Foxx, Actor, Producer, Activist and CEO
Ashly Burch, Actress and Writer, “Mythic Quest”
Elizabeth Meriwether, Showrunner, “The Dropout”
Skyler Griswold, Social Activist and Founder, Future Generations Now
Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action
Genevieve Angelson, Actress and Mental Health Advocate
Julia Boorstin, Senior Media and Technology Correspondent, CNBC and Author, “When Women Lead”
Jillian Mercado, Actress, “The L Word: Generation Q”
Tia Lessin, Co-Director, “The Janes”
Emma Pildes, Co-Director, “The Janes”
Judith Arcana, Abortion Activist, “The Janes”
Mary Fitzgerald, Realtor, “Selling Sunset”
MILCK, Singer, Songwriter and Producer
Autumn Rowe, Singer, Songwriter and Producer
Lolo Spencer, Actress, “Sex Lives of College Girls”
Elizabeth Wright, EVP and CFO, Direct to Consumer Segment, Paramount Global
Germaine Franco, Composer, Songwriter, Music Producer
Catie Li, Model and Fashion Designer
Anna Sitar, Digital Megastar, Model and Filmmaker
DeShawn Taylor M.D., Owner, Desert Star Family Planning
Munera, Content Creator
Emree Franklin, Singer, Songwriter, Actor and Producer
Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb
Jackie Hayes, EVP and General Counsel, Studios & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery
Jenni Konner, Co-Showrunner, “Welcome to Chippendales”
Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development, Minecraft
Aisha Summers Burke, EVP, Head of Creative, BET Studios
Mallory Shoemaker, Content Strategist, Adobe Express
Melody Hildebrandt, Chief Information Security Officer, Fox, President, Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL)
Nastia Liukin, Olympic Gold Medalist and Host
Paula Eiselt, Co-Director and Co-Producer, “Aftershock”
Nina Parker, Television Host and Fashion Designer
Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, EVP, Chief Ethics and Legal Compliance Officer, Lionsgate
Moj Mahdara, Co-Founder, Iranian Diaspora Collective
Sara Hess, Writer and Executive Producer, “House of the Dragon”
Sarah Finn, Co-Producer, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Sarah Treem, Creator and Showrunner, “The Affair”
Tonya Lewis Lee, Co-Director and Co-Producer, “Aftershock”
Raeann Langas, Model, Fashion Creator and Podcaster
Victoria Garrick Browne, TED Talk Speaker, Influencer and Mental Health Advocate
Diana Whitten, Documentary Filmmaker and Writer
Hannah Linkenhoker, Chief Engagement Officer, Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole LLP
Susan Sprung, National Executive Director, Producers Guild of America (PGA)
Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap and Co-Host, “UnWrapped”
Elijah Gil, Social Media Manager and Red Carpet Reporter, TheWrap