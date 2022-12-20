WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more (Exclusive Photos)

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

Thuso Mbedu, Actress, “The Woman King,” at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Claire Foy, Actress, “Women Talking”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sarah Michelle Gellar, Executive Producer, “Wolf Pack”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Stephanie Hsu, Actress, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sian Heder, Showrunner, “Little America”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sabrina Impacciatore, Actress, “The White Lotus”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sofia Carson, Singer and Actress

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Diane Warren, Songwriter

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Gina Prince-Bythewood, Director, “The Woman King”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jessica Henwick, Actress, “Knives Out: Glass Onion”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jodie Sweetin, Actress and Activist

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Xochitl Gomez, Actress, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Kenya Moore, Star, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Kelly Mi Li, Executive Producer and Star, “Bling Empire”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Syreeta Singleton, Writer and Executive Producer, “Rap Sh!t”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Nazanin Boniadi, Actress, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Ana Gasteyer, Actress and Comedian, “American Auto”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Melissa Villaseñor, Actress and Comedian

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Stefani Robinson, Writer and Executive Producer, “Atlanta,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Crystal Kung Minkoff, Star, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder, “The Home Edit”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Clea Shearer, Co-Founder, “The Home Edit”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Brooklynne Webb, Content Creator and Recording Artist

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Skye Townsend, Actress and Comedian, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Christy Carlson Romano, Actress and Host, “Vulnerable”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Dancer, “Dancing With the Stars”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Stassi Schroeder, Author, Podcaster and Reality TV Personality

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Corinne Foxx, Actor, Producer, Activist and CEO

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Ashly Burch, Actress and Writer, “Mythic Quest”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Elizabeth Meriwether, Showrunner, “The Dropout”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Skyler Griswold, Social Activist and Founder, Future Generations Now

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Shannon Watts, Founder, Moms Demand Action

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Genevieve Angelson, Actress and Mental Health Advocate

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Julia Boorstin, Senior Media and Technology Correspondent, CNBC and Author, “When Women Lead”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jillian Mercado, Actress, “The L Word: Generation Q”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Tia Lessin, Co-Director, “The Janes”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Emma Pildes, Co-Director, “The Janes”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Judith Arcana, Abortion Activist, “The Janes”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Mary Fitzgerald, Realtor, “Selling Sunset”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap MILCK, Singer, Songwriter and Producer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Autumn Rowe, Singer, Songwriter and Producer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Lolo Spencer, Actress, “Sex Lives of College Girls”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Elizabeth Wright, EVP and CFO, Direct to Consumer Segment, Paramount Global

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Germaine Franco, Composer, Songwriter, Music Producer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Catie Li, Model and Fashion Designer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Anna Sitar, Digital Megastar, Model and Filmmaker

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap DeShawn Taylor M.D., Owner, Desert Star Family Planning

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Munera, Content Creator

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Emree Franklin, Singer, Songwriter, Actor and Producer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jackie Hayes, EVP and General Counsel, Studios & Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Jenni Konner, Co-Showrunner, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Kayleen Walters, Head of Franchise Development, Minecraft

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Aisha Summers Burke, EVP, Head of Creative, BET Studios

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Mallory Shoemaker, Content Strategist, Adobe Express

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Melody Hildebrandt, Chief Information Security Officer, Fox, President, Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL)

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Nastia Liukin, Olympic Gold Medalist and Host

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Paula Eiselt, Co-Director and Co-Producer, “Aftershock”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Nina Parker, Television Host and Fashion Designer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Rahwa Ghebre-Ab, EVP, Chief Ethics and Legal Compliance Officer, Lionsgate

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Moj Mahdara, Co-Founder, Iranian Diaspora Collective

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sara Hess, Writer and Executive Producer, “House of the Dragon”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sarah Finn, Co-Producer, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sarah Treem, Creator and Showrunner, “The Affair”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Tonya Lewis Lee, Co-Director and Co-Producer, “Aftershock”

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Raeann Langas, Model, Fashion Creator and Podcaster

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Victoria Garrick Browne, TED Talk Speaker, Influencer and Mental Health Advocate

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Diana Whitten, Documentary Filmmaker and Writer

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Hannah Linkenhoker, Chief Engagement Officer, Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole LLP

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Susan Sprung, National Executive Director, Producers Guild of America (PGA)

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Photo credit: Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap Andi Ortiz, Reporter, TheWrap and Co-Host, “UnWrapped”