The stars came out in force for TheWrap’s fourth annual Power Women Summit.
Piper Perabo, “The Big Leap” actress and activist
Courtney Kemp, “Power” showrunner
Liz Garbus, “Becoming Cousteau” director
Cynthia Bailey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Peng Peng Lee, Olympic gymnast
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus” actress
Ritu Arya, “Red Notice” actress
Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” actress
Gloria Calderon Kellett, producer and writer
Emily Hampshire, “Chapelwaite” actress
Lily Rabe, “American Horror Story” and “Tell Me Your Secrets” actress
Janine Jones Clark, NBCUniversal Executive Vice President
Jordan Alexander, “Gossip Girl” star
Mimi G, entrepreneur
Kay Cannon, “Cinderella” director
Janty Yates, costume designer
Chloe Lukasiak, “Dance Moms”
Liesl Tommy, “Respect” director
Ali Schouten, “iCarly” showrunner
Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show” actress
Sera Gamble, “You” showrunner
Kelly Mi Li, producer and entrepreneur
Ivy Kagan Bierman, entertainment lawyer
Lauren McGoodwin, executive, author, and podcaster
Ashlee Marie Preston, host and social entrepreneur
Nicole Maines, “Supergirl” actress
Zyra Gorecki, “La Brea” actress
Nicole Kang, “Batwoman” actress
Jaclyn Moore, producer and writer
Peyton List, “Cobra Kai” and “Bunk’d” actress
Nina Yang Bongiovi, producer
Julia Haart, fashion designer and entrepreneur
Katie Byron, production designer
Rachel Shane, producer
Zoey Luna, “Dear Evan Hansen” actress
Stephanie Allain Bray, producer
Sarah Burgess, “American Crime Story” showrunner
Sierra Capri, “On My Block” actress
Rebecca Sonnenshine, producer and writer
Amelie Zilber, model and activist
Siffat Haider, entrepreneur and podcaster
Alysia Reiner, “Better Things” actress
Azie Tesfai, “Supergirl” actress
Stacy Rukeyser, “Sex/Life” showrunner
Sue Chan, production designer
Yasmin Dunn, Hollywood Commission Director
Lauren Riihimaki, YouTuber