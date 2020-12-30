quibi fail

Illustration by Jane Go

Quibi’s Demise and 9 Other Tech Stories That Defined 2020

by | December 30, 2020 @ 1:37 PM

TikTok versus Trump, Facebook’s moderation policies and Snapchat’s comeback helped make it a year to remember

In a normal year, getting to 10 defining tech stories could be a bit of a chore. Not in 2020. Between the antitrust sword hanging over the heads of Google and Facebook, the streaming revolution shifting into overdrive, and the Trump-TikTok showdown, not a day went by this year, seemingly, without tech being front and center.

Admittedly, it could almost be too much to keep up with: Has it really been eight months since Quibi launched, and two months since it shut down?

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

