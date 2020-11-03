Go Pro Today

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Tom Girardi

The couple, who are over 30 years apart in age, married in 1999

| November 3, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is filing for divorce from her husband, attorney Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne said in a statement. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

She added: “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Jayne, 49, and Girardi, 81, married in 1999 after meeting at Chasen’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California. At the time, Jayne was 28 and Girardi was 60. Despite the couple’s over 30-year age difference, the reality star and music performer has fiercely defended the marriage throughout her time on the Bravo show.

“I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man,” she sad on “RHOBH.” “I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f–king talk to me.”

Jayne revealed to Andy Cohen back in 2017 that she did not sign a prenup before marrying Girardi, who is known as the real-life attorney who won the case against the utility company that inspired the movie “Erin Brockovich” starring Julia Roberts.

“Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” she told Cohen. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway… It’s going to be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds.”

This is not Jayne’s first divorce — or her first marriage to a Tom. Her first husband was Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares a 26-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo. That’s a lot of Toms.

