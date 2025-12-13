Rob Lowe scolded self-serious actors who go to extreme lengths for a role, sharing that it makes him sick to his stomach.

At the time, Lowe was listening to his “Literally! With Rob Lowe” guest Connie Chung describe how “self-loathing” legendary star Marlon Brando was about his craft. That’s when Lowe asked which was worse: an overly self-assured actor or one who is beyond humble.

“I can’t tell you how many actors…” Lowe said before mocking what he feels is the common excuse artists use to justify their method acting. “‘Well, the thing about my character is I just lost myself and I, my wife, didn’t even let her look me in the eye for six months.’” Lowe imitated. “That’s now the fashion, and it just makes me want to throw up in my mouth.”

Watch the clip below.

Chung chimed in to say that she experiences that same kind of arrogance in her line of work, especially from male broadcasters.

“Anchor men were, have always been the same. They were never self-effacing. They took themselves too seriously,” Chung explained before reading an excerpt she wrote about anchor men in her book “Connie: A Memoir.” “‘Anchor men: They acquired a disease called big shot-itis. It was characterized by a swelling of the head, an inability to stop talking, self-aggrandizing behavior, narcissistic tendencies, unrelenting hubris, delusions of grandeur … And this is my favorite, fantasies of sexual prowess.’”

Later on in the convo, Chung complimented Lowe on how comfortable he is with not assimilating to stereotypical Hollywood personalities or letting the industry and fame get to his head.

“Your abilities astound me, particularly your ability to not be Hollywood,” Chung told Lowe, to which Lowe responded, “Aww, thank you.” “The self-aggrandizing characteristics that you were telling me about that some actors and some actresses suffer from is, it does make you want to throw up. But it’s the same in my business.”

Check out the full “Literally! With Rob Lowe” video above.