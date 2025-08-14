Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Didn’t Want to Tell Him When Martin Scorsese Cast Him, Even While ‘Super Good Homies’ | Video

Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise used to be “super super super good homies.” Though, apparently they weren’t close enough for Cruise to talk openly about his part in Martin Scorsese’s “The Color of Money.”

Lowe spoke on his podcast “Literally!” (with KJ Apa and son John Owen Lowe) about how the pair, who starred together in Francis Ford Coppola and Kathleen Rowell’s adaptation of “The Outsiders,” used to be quite close. During one hangout, however, Rob recalled how Cruise evaded speaking directly about his part in the then-forthcoming Scorsese picture alongside Paul Newman.

“We’re six hours into hanging out on a Saturday, we’re getting a slice of pizza in Westwood … I’m like, ‘Hey man, what’s gonna go on for Thanksgiving? You gonna be in town?’ He’s like ‘Aw, yeah, no I’m, yeah no I got a thing I’m, I got a thing I’m going to do,’” Rob started. “I’m like, ‘Well, what is it?’ He’s like, ‘Uhh, you know, it’s a thing, it’s a thing with Marty,’ and I’m like, ‘Mar- Mar- Martin, Martin Scorsese?’ ‘Yeah.’”

“‘Holy s–t!’” Rob exclaimed at the time. “‘Wait, what?! Who’s in it?’ ‘Uh, Newman.’” You can watch the clip below.

“The Color of Money” was the 1986 sequel to Newman’s acclaimed 1961 film “The Hustler,” both of which were adapted from books written by Walter Tevis. They follow struggling pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Nelson who, as a much older man in the sequel, mentors a younger hustler played by Cruise.

The conversation started when Rob began teasing Apa about his extensive list of upcoming roles (“I’ve never met anybody, by the way, who has more movies going on that you can’t talk about,” Rob remarked). Apa is currently set to star in Lasse Hallström’s romantic drama “The Map That Leads You,” which will hit Prime Video on Aug. 20.

Apa called out actors who show others their self-tape auditions. The trio discussed the pros and cons of speaking openly about parts they book/audition for and playing things closer to the chest. The former “Riverdale” star said he can see both sides.

“Why would he not be forthcoming?” Apa asked of Cruise. “Well, I know why. I know why I wouldn’t, why I haven’t. It’s because I don’t want to sometimes sound cocky.”

“Bro, I would, the minute, if we could replay that day, the minute I hopped in the car with him, I would’ve been like, ‘Dude! I’m doing a f–king movie with Martin Scorsese,’” Rob said. “I’m that guy.”

“There’s an earnestness to being excited about an opportunity, I think, that’s authentic,” John said.

“I’m not putting it on my Instagram,” Rob said. “Which is a different thing.”

“I would,” Apa replied.