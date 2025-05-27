Amy Poehler Reveals How Tom Cruise Gave Her the Ick in ‘The Outsiders’ | Video

Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest movie stars ever, but Amy Poehler is more than willing to admit that he definitely gave her the ick in one of his first films. And it’s because of one single action.

In the latest episode of her podcast “Good Hang,” Poehler sat down with singer Reneé Rapp to dig in on everything from coming out as a lesbian on “Saturday Night Live” to her theater roots and more. Eventually, the conversation circled around to things that the women don’t like to see men do.

For Poehler, apparently, the answer is: be flexible. Flexible men freak her out, and she really doesn’t like when they do flips for no reason (the exception being people like olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, whose literal job is to do flips). One example that jumped to mind? Tom Cruise in “The Outsiders.”

“I remember being like, ‘He’s cool!’ And then he does a backflip in it, and I was like, ‘Mm, no,’” Poehler admitted. “I was like, he lost it for me.”

Indeed, Cruise plays Steve Randle in the 1983 film and does multiple flips — both front and back, and usually off a car, for reasons unknown — in the film. You can watch one of them here.

The topic originally came up as Rapp applauded “Law & Order” star Christopher Meloni for his Men’s Health cover, for which he did the splits. Poehler immediately pushed back against men being able to do that, prompting Rapp to extend the ick to doing random flips.

“Any kind of goofy gymnastics,” Poehler added with a grimace.

“I’ve just been verbally and physically assaulted by too many theater boys, theater twinks, the straight theater twinks, who ruined my life as kids, who were like, ‘Wait I do a flip,’” Rapp recalled. “And so the director was like, ‘Front and center!’”

You can watch Reneé Rapp’s full appearance on “Good Hang” in the video above.