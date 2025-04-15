Kathryn Hahn Admits She ‘Didn’t Anticipate’ Amy Poehler Wanting to Stay Friends After ‘Parks & Rec’ | Video

Kathryn Hahn and Amy Poehler have been friends for a long time, thanks to their time together on NBC’s hit series “Parks and Recreation” — but according to Hahn, she “didn’t anticipate” that happening.

The “Agatha All Along” and “The Studio” star was the latest guest on Poehler’s new podcast “Good Hang With Amy Poehler,” and naturally, they kicked the conversation off by reminiscing a bit. Looking back fondly on their time on the Mike Schur show, Poehler noted that she always uses her friendship with Hahn as a testament to the idea that “you never know who you have yet to meet.”

Hahn agreed, before admitting that she was shocked that their friendship only grew and got “deeper” after they finished working together.

“I’ve been in a lot of projects where you get, like, intimate really fast, and then everybody says goodbye,” she said. “But then there are certain people where you — I didn’t anticipate this. That was the one of the pleasures for me, too, like, I did not anticipate that you would want to continue to be my friend after we did it!”

Poehler was stunned at that, loudly expressing her shock before beginning to cackle. As the conversation continued, the women agreed that they’re grateful to have each other, as well as their other close female friends (which include their “Parks & Rec” co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Rashida Jones).

“It’s so important to have women in your life that aren’t family, to grow old with in a way that, it’s like you said, feels very honest and also hilarious,” Hahn reflected. “But also doesn’t feel like we have to keep up anything together, like, keep up any sort of front. It just feels like — and also very affirming, like to walk into these next chapters together just feels like it’s not as terrifying.”

“Yes! The witches’ road!” Poehler shot back.

You can watch the full episode of “Good Hang With Amy Poehler” in the video above.