Tom Cruise Celebrates Memorial Day Box Office Record: ‘One for the History Books!’

It was almost an impossible mission, but “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” teamed up to make the biggest Memorial Day box office ever this past weekend.

To celebrate, Tom Cruise shared a message to everyone involved in the filmmaking process — without naming the Disney live-action remake by name — as well as theater workers and fans.

“This weekend was one for the history books!” the actor wrote on social media. “Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member and every single person who works at the studios. To every theater and every employee who helps brings these stories to audiences, thank you.”

“To every one that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support,” Cruise added. “And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere — for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain.”

“Lilo & Stitch” brought in an impressive $183 million at the box office this weekend, while the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film earned a franchise-best $77 million opening. Altogether, Memorial Day 2025’s 4-day total cracked $328 million at the movies.

“Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” are now in theaters.