‘Lilo & Stitch’ to Set Memorial Day Box Office Record With $175 Million 4-Day Opening

Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” is proving that “Snow White” was an aberration, as it has earned an excellent $55 million domestic opening day to bring its global total to $111 million heading into the extended Memorial Day weekend, where industry estimates have it beating “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the biggest opening for the holiday with $175-180 million.

Like “Moana 2” this past Thanksgiving, Disney is bringing out families in droves with the incredible drawing power of Stitch, who since making his big screen debut in 2002 has become one of the most beloved — and marketable — Disney characters ever.

And while critics remain less enthused by the Disney remakes, they’re a bit more positive on this one with a 69% Rotten Tomatoes score to go with a 93% audience score and a straight A on CinemaScore, putting “Lilo & Stitch” on course to join remakes of “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and “The Jungle Book” in the $1 billion club.

Also opening this weekend is Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” with $24.8 million grossed on Friday, putting it on pace for a $63 million 3-day/$77 million 4-day opening weekend on par with pre-release projections. If that holds, that would become the best opening weekend for a “Mission: Impossible” film before inflation adjustment, topping the $61 million 3-day opening of the 2018 installment “Fallout.”

Paramount is banking on “Mission: Impossible 8” becoming the action film of choice in the weeks ahead against competition like “Karate Kid: Legends” and “Ballerina” and legging out for weeks. It’s got the early reception to do that, earning a 5/5 on PostTrak and an A- on CinemaScore, the latter being on par with “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” in 2015.

More to come…