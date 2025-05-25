‘CoComelon’ Moving From Netflix to Disney+

The popular children’s series “CoComelon” will begin streaming on Disney+ in 2027, sources familiar with the decision told TheWrap Sunday. Disney+ will host all seasons of the show.

The move comes after a decline of nearly 60% in ratings from 2023 to 2024.

“CoComelon” originated on YouTube, where the show has over 193 million subscribers and averages at least 2 billion views each month. Despite the reported decline in ratings, the series was Netflix’s second most-watched show.

In early May a report on What’s On Netflix examined the drop in viewership on the platform. Netflix contributor and leading kids media consultant Emily Horgan explained, “Every time we go digging in the data, it’s so exciting. We see new things emerge, as well as swirling currents in trends we’re already tracking. Take Preschool, for example, the top-performing shows here have been pretty consistent for the two years Netflix has been disclosing data, but we can now see that ‘CoComelon’s’ crown is slipping, with viewership down nearly 60% year on year.”

“CoComelon Lane” will continue to release exclusively on Netflix as well as “Blippi.”

The series will join popular children’s shows such as “Bluey,” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” on Disney+.