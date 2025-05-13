First-Ever ‘CoComelon’ Movie Set for 2027 Release From DreamWorks Animation, Moonbug

The CG-animated film will be distributed by Universal Pictures

moonbug-cocomelon
"CoComelon" (Moonbug)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

The first-ever “CoComelon” movie is coming.

Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, and Flywheel Media have greenlit the CG-animated feature film, which will be produced by Moonbug, Flywheel, Prime Focus Studios and DreamWorks Animation and will be released by Universal Pictures in 2027.

DNEG will handle animation for the feature. Plot details and cast will be unveiled at a later date, but this marks a major move for one of the biggest kids TV brands in the business, and a sign of the times — “CoComelon” was born on YouTube.

The channel launched in 2006, the brainchild of Korean businessman Jay Jeon who created the original version of “CoComelon” by animating simple versions of children’s songs and nursery rhymes. In 2020, as “CoComelon” was exploding on YouTube, Jeon sold the company behind the brand to Moonbug.

Now “CoComelon” garners more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube and has expanded with a licensing deal on Netflix, where it frequently ranks as one of the streamer’s most-watched programs.

Moonbug has since grown its own entertainment portfolio, acquiring another huge YouTube brand in “Blippi.” That recently resulted in a collaboration with Netflix for a “Blippi” original series exclusive to the streamer.

YouTube
Read Next
The Kids Are Online: As Gen Alpha Flocks to YouTube, the Industry Chases a New Normal

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments