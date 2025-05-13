First-Ever ‘CoComelon’ Movie Set for 2027 Release From DreamWorks Animation, Moonbug

The first-ever “CoComelon” movie is coming.

Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, and Flywheel Media have greenlit the CG-animated feature film, which will be produced by Moonbug, Flywheel, Prime Focus Studios and DreamWorks Animation and will be released by Universal Pictures in 2027.

DNEG will handle animation for the feature. Plot details and cast will be unveiled at a later date, but this marks a major move for one of the biggest kids TV brands in the business, and a sign of the times — “CoComelon” was born on YouTube.

The channel launched in 2006, the brainchild of Korean businessman Jay Jeon who created the original version of “CoComelon” by animating simple versions of children’s songs and nursery rhymes. In 2020, as “CoComelon” was exploding on YouTube, Jeon sold the company behind the brand to Moonbug.

Now “CoComelon” garners more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube and has expanded with a licensing deal on Netflix, where it frequently ranks as one of the streamer’s most-watched programs.

Moonbug has since grown its own entertainment portfolio, acquiring another huge YouTube brand in “Blippi.” That recently resulted in a collaboration with Netflix for a “Blippi” original series exclusive to the streamer.