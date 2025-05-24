Cannes Film Festival Winners 2025

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is announcing the winners of its annual awards at a ceremony on Saturday evening in France. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

The Camera d’Or, which goes to the best first film from any section of the festival, went to Hasan Hadi for “The President’s Cake,” the first Iraqi film to win an award in Cannes.

The winners have been chosen by a jury headed by French actress Juliette Binoche. Other jurors included American actors Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong, Indian director Payal Kapadia, Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director Hong Sangsoo and Mexican director Carlos Reygadas.

The 21 films in the main competition also included Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Ari Aster’s “Eddington,” Julia Ducournau’s “Alpha,” Oliver Hermanus’ “The History of Sound,” Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “Two Prosecutors,” Kleber Mendonca Filho’s “The Secret Agent,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love” and Kelly Reichardt’s “The Mastermind.”

Going into the ceremony, the American indie company Neon had distributed the last five Palme d’Or winners in a row, beginning with “Parasite” in 2019 and also including “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Anatomy of a Fall” and last year’s winner, “Anora.” Neon came to Cannes with deals to distribute two films in the main competition, Julia Ducournau’s “Alpha” and Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value.” During the festival, it made additional deals with three more contenders, “It Was Just an Accident,” “Sirat” and “The Secret Agent,” giving it five chances to extend its Palme streak to six.

Last year, for only the third time ever but for the second time in the last six years, the Palme d’Or winner, “Anora,” went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Two other Cannes winners, “Emilia Perez” and “The Substance,” went on to be nominated for Best Picture and to win other Oscars, while screenplay winner “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” was nominated for Best International Feature Film.

The winners:

Palme d’Or:

Grand Prix:

Jury Prize:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Special Award for Best Screenplay:

Short Film Palme d’Or:

Short Film Special Mention: