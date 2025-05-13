Cannes 2025

WE’RE CELEBRATING THE WORLD’S GREATEST FILM FESTIVAL IN OUR ANNUAL CANNES MAGAZINE

Official Partner of the 2025

1. Directors Portfolio

2. Market Preview

4. Cannes and the Oscars
Directors Portfolio

Every year since 2014, we’ve made the directors portfolio the centerpiece of our Cannes magazine. This year is by far our biggest, pushing the total number of filmmakers who’ve appeared in the portfolio past 200. In that time, we’ve photographed Martin Scorsese and Wim Wenders, Bong Joon-ho and Mike Leigh, Pedro Almodóvar and Chloé Zhao—10 Palme d’Or winners, including the last three in a row, and nine Oscar best director winners.

Scarlett Johansson
Eleanor the Great
Un Certain Regard
Self-portrait taken in New York City

Joachim Trier
Sentimental Value
Main Competition
Photographed by Christian Belgaux
in Oslo

Wes Anderson
The Phoenician Scheme
Main Competition
Photographed by Roger Do Minh in Berlin

Richard Linklater
Nouvelle Vague
Main Competition
Photographed by Cathlin McCullough in Austin, Texas

Kristen Stewart
The Chronology of Water
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Adir Abergel
in Park City, Utah

Christian Petzold
Mirrors No. 3
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Marco Krueger
in Herrenstein, Germany

Pedro Pinho
I Only Rest in the Storm
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Mamadou Diop
in Nouakchott, Mauritania

Alice Douard
Love Letters
Critics’ Week: Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Laura Wandel
Adam’s Sake
Critics’ Week: Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte
in Brussels

Anna Cazenave Cambet
Love Me Tender
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kris Dewitte
in Brussels

Charlie Polinger
The Plague
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Adraint Khadafhi Bereal in New York City

Genki Kawamura
Exit 8
Midnight Screenings
Photographed by Yoshiharu Ota
in Kanto Region, Japan

Sergei Loznitsa
Two Prosecutors
Main Competition
Photographed by Andreas Chudowski in Berlin

Anne Émond
Peak Everything
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Olivier Gossot in Montreal

Raoul Peck
Orwell: 2+2=5
Cannes Premiere
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Harris Dickinson
Urchin
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Aria Shahrokhshahi
in London

Cédric Klapisch
Colours of Time
Out of Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Sepideh Farsi
Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
ACID
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Akinola Davies Jr.
My Father’s Shadow
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Kemka Ajoku
in London

Stéphane Demoustier
The Great Arch
Un Certain Regard
Photographed (with his kids)
by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Yelizaveta Smith, Simon Mozgovyi & Alina Gorlova
Militantropos
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Viacheslav Tsvietkov
in Kyiv, Ukraine

Lav Diaz
Magellan
Cannes Premiere
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Amélie Bonnin
Bye Bye
Opening Night Film
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Secret Agent
Main Competition
Self-portrait taken in Recife, Brazil

Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Death Does Not Exist
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by
Nicolas Dufour-Laperrière in Montreal

Kirill Serebrennikov
The Disappearance of Josef Mengele
Cannes Premiere
Self-portrait taken in Paris

Faith Akin
Amrum
Cannes Premiere
Self-portrait taken in Berlin

Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
A Useful Ghost
Critics’ Week
Photographed by Jiraphat Vinagupta
in Bangkok

Carla Simón
Romería
Main Competition
Photographed by Alba Yruela
in Barcelona

Hafsia Herzi
The Little Sister
Main Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Valéry Carnoy
Wild Foxes
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels

Rebecca Zlotowski
A Private Life
Out of Competition
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Mascha Schilinski
Sound of Falling
Main Competition
Photographed by Fabian Gamper
in Santorini, Greece

Antony Cordier
The Party’s Over
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Pauline Loquès
Nino
Critics’ Week
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Momoko Seto
Dandelion’s Odyssey
Critics’ Week: Special Screenings
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Zuzana Kirchnerová
Caravan
Un Certain Regard
Photographed by Adam Ol’ha in Prague

Michael Angelo Covino
Splitsville
Cannes Premiere
Photographed by Eugénie Pigeonnier in Montreal

Shih-Ching Tsou
Left-Handed Girl
Critics’ Week
Photographed by Lucia Laski in Los Angeles

Julia Kowalski
Her Will Be Done
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Oliver Hermanus
The History of Sound
Main Competition
Photographed by Dan Manners
in Cape Town

Robin Campillo
Enzo
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Sophie Letourneur
L’Aventura
ACID
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Lloyd Lee Choi
Lucky Lu
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Jeong Park
in New York City

Dorian Jespers
Loynes
Directors’ Fortnight
Photographed by Kris Dewitte
in Ghent, Belgium

Alexe Poukine
Kika
Critics’ Week
Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels

Our Critic’s Take:

Will new films from Spike Lee, Joachim Trier and Julia Ducournau follow recent Cannes crossover hits like “Anora” and “Anatomy of a Fall”? a

BY BEN CROLL

The Cannes Market, 2025: Uncertainty, Optimism… and the Afterglow of ‘Anora’

Despite the buzz from last year’s big winner, worldwide economic anxiety has tempered the outlook for buyers and sellers at this year’s festival and market.

BY ADAM CHITWOOD & UMBERTO GONZALEZ

READ MORE

Cannes and the Oscars,
Then and Now

Why does Cannes have more clout with the Academy Awards these days, and should we expect it to continue?

BY STEVE POND

