Cannes 2025

Directors Portfolio Every year since 2014, we’ve made the directors portfolio the centerpiece of our Cannes magazine. This year is by far our biggest, pushing the total number of filmmakers who’ve appeared in the portfolio past 200. In that time, we’ve photographed Martin Scorsese and Wim Wenders, Bong Joon-ho and Mike Leigh, Pedro Almodóvar and Chloé Zhao—10 Palme d’Or winners, including the last three in a row, and nine Oscar best director winners. Table of Contents

Scarlett Johansson

Eleanor the Great

Un Certain Regard

Self-portrait taken in New York City Joachim Trier

Sentimental Value

Main Competition

Photographed by Christian Belgaux

in Oslo

Wes Anderson

The Phoenician Scheme

Main Competition

Photographed by Roger Do Minh in Berlin

Richard Linklater

Nouvelle Vague

Main Competition

Photographed by Cathlin McCullough in Austin, Texas Kristen Stewart

The Chronology of Water

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Adir Abergel

in Park City, Utah

Christian Petzold

Mirrors No. 3

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Marco Krueger

in Herrenstein, Germany Pedro Pinho

I Only Rest in the Storm

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Mamadou Diop

in Nouakchott, Mauritania

Alice Douard

Love Letters

Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Laura Wandel

Adam’s Sake

Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte

in Brussels Anna Cazenave Cambet

Love Me Tender

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Kris Dewitte

in Brussels

Charlie Polinger

The Plague

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Adraint Khadafhi Bereal in New York City

Genki Kawamura

Exit 8

Midnight Screenings

Photographed by Yoshiharu Ota

in Kanto Region, Japan Sergei Loznitsa

Two Prosecutors

Main Competition

Photographed by Andreas Chudowski in Berlin

Anne Émond

Peak Everything

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Olivier Gossot in Montreal

Raoul Peck

Orwell: 2+2=5

Cannes Premiere

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Harris Dickinson

Urchin

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Aria Shahrokhshahi

in London

Cédric Klapisch

Colours of Time

Out of Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Sepideh Farsi

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

ACID

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Akinola Davies Jr.

My Father’s Shadow

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Kemka Ajoku

in London

Stéphane Demoustier

The Great Arch

Un Certain Regard

Photographed (with his kids)

by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Yelizaveta Smith, Simon Mozgovyi & Alina Gorlova

Militantropos

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Viacheslav Tsvietkov

in Kyiv, Ukraine

Lav Diaz

Magellan

Cannes Premiere

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Amélie Bonnin

Bye Bye

Opening Night Film

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Secret Agent

Main Competition

Self-portrait taken in Recife, Brazil

Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Death Does Not Exist

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by

Nicolas Dufour-Laperrière in Montreal

Kirill Serebrennikov

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele

Cannes Premiere

Self-portrait taken in Paris Faith Akin

Amrum

Cannes Premiere

Self-portrait taken in Berlin

Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

A Useful Ghost

Critics’ Week

Photographed by Jiraphat Vinagupta

in Bangkok

Carla Simón

Romería

Main Competition

Photographed by Alba Yruela

in Barcelona Hafsia Herzi

The Little Sister

Main Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Valéry Carnoy

Wild Foxes

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels

Rebecca Zlotowski

A Private Life

Out of Competition

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Mascha Schilinski

Sound of Falling

Main Competition

Photographed by Fabian Gamper

in Santorini, Greece

Antony Cordier

The Party’s Over

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Pauline Loquès

Nino

Critics’ Week

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Momoko Seto

Dandelion’s Odyssey

Critics’ Week: Special Screenings

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Zuzana Kirchnerová

Caravan

Un Certain Regard

Photographed by Adam Ol’ha in Prague

Michael Angelo Covino

Splitsville

Cannes Premiere

Photographed by Eugénie Pigeonnier in Montreal

Shih-Ching Tsou

Left-Handed Girl

Critics’ Week

Photographed by Lucia Laski in Los Angeles

Julia Kowalski

Her Will Be Done

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris Oliver Hermanus

The History of Sound

Main Competition

Photographed by Dan Manners

in Cape Town

Robin Campillo

Enzo

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Sophie Letourneur

L’Aventura

ACID

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

Lloyd Lee Choi

Lucky Lu

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Jeong Park

in New York City Dorian Jespers

Loynes

Directors’ Fortnight

Photographed by Kris Dewitte

in Ghent, Belgium

Alexe Poukine

Kika

Critics’ Week

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Brussels