Neon Nabs Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’ After Cannes Debut

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi made his first in-person appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in two decades this week to debut his new film “It Was Just an Accident,” and now he’s walking away with distribution from one of the hottest studios around. Neon has picked up North American rights to the drama, which debuted this week to rave reviews as Panahi drew from his own experience being detained and imprisoned by the Iranian government to tell a tale of revenge.

Neon will release “It Was Just an Accident” in North American theaters later this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In his rave review for TheWrap, Steve Pond hailed the movie as one of Panahi’s best. It follows a group of individuals who abduct a man they believe to have been an interrogator at Iranian prisoners.

“The bracing thing about ‘It Was Just an Accident’ is that it has married Panahi’s wit and humanism with real anger; if many of his previous films lulled you into realizing his points about oppression and injustice, this one is downright confrontational, from the moment its action begins with a man driving away from a city in the dead of night and accidentally hitting and killing a dog,” he wrote.

The director returned to Cannes for the first time since an Iranian court gave him a prison sentence and a 20-year ban on making movies in 2010 for making what they called “propaganda.” Despite an additional prison sentence in 2022, Panahi has been deemed to have served his sentence — and while he still makes movies clandestinely because he could never get the required government approval for the kind of films he wants to make, he was now free to walk the red carpet in Cannes.

This is the second pickup for Neon this festival, as the studio also acquired the Wagner Moura thriller “The Secret Agent.”

Neon previously released Panahi’s 2021 film “The Year of the Everlasting Storm.”