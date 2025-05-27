5 Takeaways From a Record-Breaking $328 Million Memorial Day Box Office Led by ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’

It has been more than 10 years since movie theaters have seen a Memorial Day weekend this huge for the box office, but thanks to the combined efforts of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” and multiple holdovers and specialty titles, 2025 has set a new record for the holiday.

Overall totals for the 4-day weekend are estimated to finish at $328 million, passing the previous Memorial Day record before inflation adjustment of $314 million set in 2013, a year in which “Fast & Furious 6” led the charts while the rest of the top 5, which included “The Hangover Part III,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “Epic” and “Iron Man 3,” all grossed more than $20 million that weekend.