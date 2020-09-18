Roku and NBCUniversal are at loggerheads, with NBCU on Thursday night telling the streaming company it plans on pulling its NBC Everywhere channels — which includes content from NBC, Bravo, E! and USA, among other channels — from the service. Altogether, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal may have 46 NBCU apps removed as early as this weekend from Roku, per a notification the service sent to customers on Friday morning.

The dispute comes as the two sides continue to negotiate over the distribution of Comcast’s new streaming service, Peacock.

“We are disappointed Roku is removing its users’ free access to NBCUniversal programming — 11 network apps, 12 NBC Owned Station apps, 23 Telemundo Owned Station apps — and continues to block access to the only free premium streaming service available in the market, Peacock,” a NBCU rep said in a statement. “Roku’s unreasonable demands ultimately hurt both their consumers and their consumer equipment partners to whom they’ve promised access to all apps in the marketplace.”

Why Warner Bros. Should Reconsider Releasing 'Tenet' for Streaming on HBO Max

A Roku rep said the company had offered to extend its current agreement with Comcast and the TV Everywhere channels, which had expired at the end of last month, “so that they remain accessible while we continue to work towards a Peacock agreement.” The rep was also adamant Roku is not in favor of removing the apps, but that Comcast had directed the service to do so, using the “playbook” from “old legacy cable carriage wards.”

“We recently learned that Comcast plans to revoke consumers’ access to NBC TV Everywhere channels on the Roku platform by making Roku delete these channels on/or as early as September 18, 2020,” the rep said. “These consumers, a number of whom are Comcast customers, have paid to access these channels via their cable TV subscriptions and now cannot view this content on Roku, their platform of choice. Comcast is removing the channels in order to try to force Roku to distribute its new Peacock service on unreasonable terms.”

The service added that the channels “represent an insignificant amount” of streaming hours and revenue for Roku.

A Month After HBO Max Launched, Why Is It Still Not on Roku or Amazon?

Peacock launched in mid-July, but was missing from — and continues to be missing from — the two biggest streaming platforms in Roku and Amazon Fire TV. At the heart of the disagreement over Peacock is the cut Roku takes — 20% for signup fees and 30% of ad inventory. The company has said it’s willing to lower those for Peacock, but the two sides still haven’t come to an agreement on where to meet.

Roku’s stock price dipped 2.1% in early-morning trading on Friday to $161.18 per share.

These are our best guesses for what shows will come out on top at Sunday's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, but beware: It wouldn't be the Emmys if a few of the winners didn't come out of the blue. For Steve Pond's full analy... OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES "Curb Your Enthusiasm" "Dead to Me" "The Good Place" "Insecure" "The Kominsky Method" "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" "Schitt's Creek" "What We Do in the Shadows" Predicted winner: "Schitt's Creek" OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"Ted Danson, "The Good Place"Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" Pred... OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"Issa Rae, "Insecure"Tracee Ellis Ros... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Mahershala Ali, "Ramy" Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" William Jackson Harper, "The Go... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIESAlex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live... OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES "The Great" (episode: "The Great") "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (episode: "It's Comedy or Cabbage") "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (episode: "Marvelous Radio") "Modern Family" (episo... OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES "The Good Place" (episode: "Whenever You're Ready")"The Great" (episode: "The Great") "Schitt's Creek" (episode: "Happy Ending") "Schitt's Creek" (episode: "The Presidential Suite") ... OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Killing Eve" "The Mandalorian" "Ozark" "Stranger Things" Predicted winner: "Succession""Succession" OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESJason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Steve Carell, "The Morning Show" Brian Cox, "Succession" Billy Porter, "Pose" Jeremy Strong, "Succession" Predicted winner: J... OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Zendaya, "Euphoria" Predicted winner: Lau... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" Kieran Culkin, "Succession" Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show" Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" Matthew Mac... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIESHelena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Meryl St... OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES "The Crown" (episode: "Aberfan") "The Crown" (episode: "Cri de Coeur") "Homeland" (episode: "Prisoners of War") "The Morning Show" (episode: "The Interview") "Ozark" (episode: "Fire... OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul" (episode: "Bad Choice Road") "Better Call Saul" (episode: "Bagman") "The Crown" (episode: Aberfan") "Ozark" (episode: "All In") "Ozark" (episode: Boss Fight") "Oz... OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES "Little Fires Everywhere" "Mrs. America" "Unbelievable" "Unorthodox" "Watchmen" Predicted winner: "Watchmen" OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen" Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education" Paul Mescal, "Normal People" Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True" Predicted winner: Pa... OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America" Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" Regina King, "Watchmen" Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" Kerry Washingt... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Watchmen" Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen" Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen" Dylan ... OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America" Toni Collette, "Unbelievable" Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America" Jean Smart, "Watchmen" Holland Taylor, "Hollywood" Tracey Ullman, "Mrs.... OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL "Little Fires Everywhere" (episode: "Find a Way")"Normal People" (episode: "Episode 5") "Unorthodox" "Watchmen" (episode: "It's Summer and We're Runni... OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL "Mrs. America" "Normal People" "Unbelievable" "Unorthodox" "Watchmen" Predicted winner: "Watchmen" OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Predicted winner: "Last ... OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM "The Masked Singer" "Nailed It!" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice" Predicted winner: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)