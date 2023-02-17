SAG-AFTRA Renews Duncan Crabtree-Ireland as National Executive Director Through 2028

SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday that it has renewed the contract of National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland through June 2028, approving the new four-year contract during a meeting of the actors guild’s national board with 87% of the vote.

“I am very excited to continue fighting for the members of SAG-AFTRA,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “I want to thank President Drescher, our elected officers and national board members for their confidence in me. It’s truly an honor to represent the most extraordinary performers and journalists in the world, and I look forward to advancing the cause together.”

Promoted to his current position in 2021 following the departure of David White, Crabtree-Ireland previously served as COO and general counsel to SAG-AFTRA and helped oversee the 2012 merger of the Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA. Crabtree-Ireland also was part of the SAG-AFTRA team that provided input on the creation of the Return to Work safety protocols that dictate COVID-19 safety guidelines as Hollywood emerged out of the pandemic shutdown.

He will serve as chief negotiator for the guild in its upcoming collective bargaining agreement talks with Hollywood studios later this year alongside guild president Fran Drescher. The existing contract expires on June 30.

“Duncan is a strategic thinker and an extraordinary executive whose stewardship of our operations has been stellar,” Drescher said. “He is also the tough and effective negotiator we need! We are fortunate to benefits from his leadership and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and having an innovative and effective negotiation of the TV/Theatrical contract.”