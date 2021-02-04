SAG Awards 2021: The Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards were announced Thursday morning via Instagram Live, and you can find the full list of nominees below.

Five different films landed three nominations each, including “Da 5 Bloods,” “Minari,” “The Father,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Those were also four of the five nominees for Best Ensemble, with “One Night in Miami” taking the place of “The Father” in the final field of five.

In the TV categories, “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” each led in Comedy and Drama categories respectively, with each show picking up five nominations a piece. That’s in large part because the shows’ casts virtually swept the nominees, with three separate women being nominated for “The Crown” in the Supporting Role category (the other two in that category were held by “Ozark”).

“Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark” earned Best Ensemble nominations for Drama, and “Dead to Me,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ted Lasso” earned nominations for Comedy.

This year’s SAG Awards were moved to early April after originally staking out a date in March, which is now held by the Grammys after it was forced to push back as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last year’s big winner was “Parasite,” its first major win in the awards season that would ultimately lead to its historic Best Picture win at the Oscars. Other winners from last year included Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker,” Renee Zellweger for “Judy,” Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.”

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs (once Diggs managed to add Collins to the live stream, with Diggs adding that he’s “too old to be on Instagram”) announced the nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday morning via Instagram Live following an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin announced the nominees in the Stunt Ensemble film and TV categories. The awards show will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.

View the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Coleman – “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Jung – “Minari”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”‘

“Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett – “Miss America”

Michaela Cole – “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Sterling K Brown – “This is Us”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Rege Jean – “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Olivia Coleman – “The Crown”

Emma Corin – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Dan Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Chrstina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini – “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”