Salem Radio Network Fills Charlie Kirk’s Radio Hour With Scott Jennings, Alex Marlow

Salem Media said on Wednesday that conservative commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart’s Alex Marlow will take over Charlie Kirk’s midday window on its radio network next year.

Marlow, who serves as Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, will take over the noon to 1 p.m. slot. Jennings, who currently hosts his own show from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., will take over the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. time block. Kirk previously hosted from noon to 2 p.m., a window once occupied by the late conservative radio star — and Kirk mentor — Rush Limbaugh.

“This is an important moment for Salem,” Phil Boyce, Salem Media’s senior vice president of content, said in a statement. “Salem has earned the trust of conservative audiences for decades, and we don’t take that lightly. Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow each bring a distinct voice, a rare ability to engage audiences, and real seriousness to the conversation. Together, they will carry the Salem legacy forward.”

The programming change offers both hosts an audience accustomed to conservative programming and a wider reach. More than 173 stations on Salem’s network carry Jennings’ show, but the shift will expand that to more than 200.

Both Jennings and Marlow offered praise to "The Charlie Kirk Show" hosts Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, who've hosted the show since Kirk stepped away. Kirk's show will reside on Salem's podcast network.

“These are some of the most important hours in talk radio, shaped by voices who didn’t just fill time, but moved the national conversation,” Jennings said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Salem for the trust they’ve placed in me to step into that legacy. Expanding the show gives us the space and time to deliver serious analysis, honest debate, and thoughtful conversations for the audience. Looking forward to more great guests and more common sense for the American people!”

“Many of the hosts that have captured my attention and imagination over the decades are or were on the Salem dial,” Marlow added in a statement. “Larry Elder was my first talk radio love, years went by where I didn’t miss a single moment of the Dennis Prager Show, and it was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk’s show during the last year of his life. I have deep respect for the Salem audience as well as my on-air colleagues both as people and as broadcasters. I can’t wait to get started.”

“While The Charlie Kirk Show team is excited to continue the live show and podcast in other venues, ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion,” Kolvet said in a statement. “Both are great friends and extremely talented broadcasters. We are also grateful that Salem Media Reps will continue to represent and sell the time inside the show. While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not.”

Axios first reported the news.