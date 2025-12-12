CBS News’ Scott Pelley Says ’60 Minutes’ Has Experienced ‘No Corporate Interference’ Under New Paramount Leadership

Scott Pelley claimed that he has experienced “no corporate interference” yet at “60 Minutes” under the new Paramount leadership.

While accepting his recognition as a Walter Cronkite Award honoree for his coverage of the Trump administration’s threats to major law firms, the career journalist said that post Paramount-Skydance merger and the departure of EPP Bill Owens and Wendy McMahon as the president of the news division “all of our stories got on the air.”

“I will say that in that season, last season, all of our stories got on the air. We got them all on. We got them all on the air with an absolute minimum of interference, nothing that anyone in this room would have been alarmed by,” he said.

“We were all concerned at 60 Minutes about what that meant,” he added. “It’s early yet, but what I can tell you is we are doing to same kinds of stories with the same kind of rigor, and we have experienced no corporate interference of any kind, so that has been a tremendous way to start this season.”

The honoree noted though that the exits of Owens and McMahon was a loss not only for “60 Minutes” but for the journalism industry at large.

“These were not managers; these were leaders in our profession,” he said. “The most outstanding leaders in journalism I have ever known in my career, and it was heartbreaking to lose them.”

Pelley joked that there was a time in which freedom of the press was worse — in 1798, when the sedition act was passed, making it against the law to speak out against the government.

“Madison wrote that freedom of the press is the right that guarantees all the others,” he said. “I am so honored to be in a room with my colleagues, who are working so hard everyday, taking risks everyday to make sure that right endures.”

Watch his acceptance speech here:

.@60Minutes Correspondent Scott Pelley: "We are all experiencing trouble getting people to appear on our broadcast because of the fear that has spread across the country." pic.twitter.com/hgPQHT1Rgt — CSPAN (@cspan) December 12, 2025

