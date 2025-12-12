Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News for Crying Unfair on Reactions to Trump’s Economy: ‘He’s the One Who Said Day One!’ | Video

It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump took office as president again and, according to “Fox & Friends” host Lawrence Jones, it’s “unfair” to expect Trump to have followed through on his promise of fixing the economy right away. Seth Meyers struggled with that on Thursday night though, reminding the Fox News host that Trump himself is the one who promised to fix it right away.

Meyers devoted his latest “A Closer Look” segment to Trump’s struggles on inflation, starting with a reminder to viewers of just how central the issue was to his re-election campaign. Trump said over and over that, “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.” And yet, prices have only gone up.

“Dude, why did you think anything gets done on day one of a job?” Meyers wondered. “Forget president, at the end of day one at any job, you’re lucky to have a working ID, a general sense of where the bathrooms are, and if your co-workers are nice, a warning not to engage with Patty when she starts talking about her antique spoon collection.”

And yet, despite Trump’s repeated promise of an immediate solution, Jones argued on “Fox & Friends” recently that “it’s kind of unfair” to “put it all” on the president, since he’s only been there nine months.

“He’s the one who said day one!” Meyers retorted. “If your Tinder date says he’s 6′ 5″ and shows up 4′ 11″, it’s not on you to wait for him to get taller. You can’t say you’ll fix something immediately and then take nine months to do it, unless you’re an electrician. In my experience, they can get away with whatever they want.”

“Seriously, your message to voters is that they’re being unfair to Trump?” Meyers added after poking some fun at electricians. “You heard him, coal miners in West Virginia. If you’re mad that you can’t afford food, you’re actually being very unfair to the celebrity, billionaire president who has a dedicated breakfast cottage. Maybe instead of complaining, you should give him a shiny trophy, like FIFA did.”

That breakfast cottage the late night host was referring to is a callback to an August stunt by the president, in which he spoke to media with a full table of groceries behind him (one of the many times he specifically used grocery prices to help him earn votes).

Trump was so impressed by the spread, he said “I think I’m going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun.”

“He is so f–king weird,” Meyers said, watching the clip back. “Like, what do you mean you’re gonna take them back to your cottage to have a lot of fun with them? What are you gonna do with those Cheerios? ‘I don’t want to get too specific, let’s just say the holes are a perfect size. You were all thinking it!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.