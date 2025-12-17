Seth Meyers Cringes After Asking Sabrina Carpenter About Her ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role: ‘Based on That Show, It’s a Bummer’ | Video

Seth Meyers couldn’t hide his embarrassment after asking Sabrina Carpenter about what role she played on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” at age 12.

The topic of Carpenter’s first acting gig arose during Meyers’ “Go Day Drinking” segment for Tuesday’s “Late Night.” After the pop star confirmed that her breakout performance was as “a victim” in a 2011 episode for the NBC crime drama, Meyers asked point-blank, “Of what?”

Before Carpenter could answer, Meyers realized his misstep, adding, “Oh, don’t say. I bet, based on that show, it’s a bummer.”

However, the “Manchild” singer leaned into Meyers’ awkward comment by roasting the late night host. “Of what? I was 12,” she said. “Yeah, a victim, Seth.”

Meyers laughed off his question, but did offer up an “oh no” while placing his head in his hands out of embarrassment.

Carpenter portrayed Paula Moretti, a young assault survivor, in the Season 12 episode “Possessed,” in which Detectives Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) attempt to take down a serial child abuser.

From there, Carpenter landed parts on “Phineas and Ferb,” “Sofia the First” and “Austin & Ally” before nabbing her big leading role in Disney Channel’s 2014 “Boy Meets World” spinoff, “Girl Meets World.”

While Carpenter is predominantly focusing on her music career these days — she’s won two Grammys, to date — she dusted off her acting chops to host “Saturday Night Live” back in October.

Watch Carpenter’s full “Go Day Drinking” appearance above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35. p.m. ET on NBC.