Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Director Gives Promising Update on New Movie

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming “Alice in Wonderland” movie is making some progress in the writing process. Director Lorene Scafaria revealed to TheWrap on Tuesday that a first draft of the script has been written and sent to producer Marc Platt.

“I finished a draft of the script, so Marc Platt has it right now, and we’re going to give it to Sabrina really soon,” Scafaria said in a Tuesday interview. “That’ll be so exciting to bat some ideas around with her further. But yeah, we’re into it — hopefully, sooner than later.”

The update comes less than a month after news of project, which is described as a musical film inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” first broke in November.

Carpenter is attached to star in and produce the Universal Pictures movie, which will be written and directed by Scafaria (“Succession,” “Hustlers”). Platt is attached to produce through Universal-based Marc Platt Productions while Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton produce through Alloy Entertainment.

It’s a busy time for Scafaria, who is also gearing up to direct an upcoming comedy produced by A24 and starring Jesse Plemons and Cole Escola. She also recently executive produced Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA,” of which she directed three episodes.

The “Alice in Wonderland” movie, which is currently untitled, will mark Carpenter’s return to film after she skyrocketed as a pop star in recent years. Her film credits include “The Hate U Give,” “Work It,” “Clouds,” “Emergency” and the “Tall Girl” movies.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the “Alice” project, but it’s believed Carpenter will star as Alice, the titular character who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a bizarre and unknown world. The story was first depicted on screen in the 1951 animated film, and was later depicted in Tim Burton’s 2010 movie.